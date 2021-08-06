Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Stimulus Update: A Glitch Stopped the First Child Tax Credit Payment From Being Issued to Some Families

By Angelica Leicht
Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot sure where your July Child Tax Credit money is? An IRS glitch could be the cause of your missing advance payment. Here's what you should know. The initial rollout of the monthly advance Child Tax Credit payments has been surprisingly smooth for most households. These payments, which were part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan signed into law earlier this year, began to hit mailboxes and bank accounts in mid-July, and tens of millions of households have already benefited from the money.

www.fool.com

Comments / 8

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Moneywatch#The American Rescue Plan#Social Security#Itin#The Child Tax Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Income TaxPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

My Social Security Income Hurts When I File My Taxes

I am getting hammered with taxes on my Social Security (SS). I am retired and draw a meager work pension and SS benefits. When my wife and I filed our joint tax return we owed the IRS a substantial amount of money – they took 85% of my SS in taxes. We are just barely over the minimal amount of income allowed for SS tax exemption. Is there anything I can do so I do not have to pay all this money at once at the end of the year? I didn’t get any tax advice when I started drawing my SS and the guy who prepared our tax return couldn’t have cared less. No one ever told me that I would get double-taxed on the SS that I worked so hard for. Any help or advice is appreciated; I cannot take another hit like this again. Signed: Double-Taxed.
Income TaxFast Company

IRS unemployment refund update: What is the timeline for August payments?

As we inch closer to the end of summer (already?), millions of Americans are still eagerly awaiting news on the next batch of tax refunds related to 2020 unemployment compensation. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has said these payment would continue “through the summer,” but it has not offered a more specific timeline, nor has it provided an update since July.
Income TaxCNET

Are you still waiting for your IRS tax refund? Here's how to track your money now

Across the US, many families are still waiting to get their federal income tax refunds. The deposits are taking longer than usual this year. There are a few reasons for this: Stimulus checks, child tax credit payments and the pandemic. If you still haven't received your money, you're not alone. As of June, there were nearly 35 million unprocessed returns reported by the Taxpayer Advocate Service, including those returns that are still being reviewed.
Income TaxPosted by
BoardingArea

Next Batch of Stimulus Money Going Out Soon – Here is Who Gets It and What You Should Know

The next batch of stimulus money – billions of dollars of it – is going out soon. Here is who will get it and what you should know about it. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
BusinessMotley Fool

Stimulus Update: How the Child Tax Credit Can Help Parents of Disabled Children Protect Their Futures

As the parent of a disabled child, you may have an additional set of concerns. Here's how the Child Tax Credit can help alleviate them. The first Child Tax Credits hit bank accounts across the country in mid-July. Suddenly, parents had to decide the best way to use those funds. Unless they opt out, families will receive $300 per month for children under the age of 6 (on Dec. 31, 2021), and $250 per month for children between the ages 6 and 17.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Eligibility For The Tax Credits

The year 2021 will definitely be the year for the federal stimulus check payments. By the month of December, most of the eligible citizens of the United States of America will have received a total of seven batches of financial aid payments. There might even be cases where some will have received more than that. Most of the payments will be dominated by child tax credits.
Personal FinanceCNET

Track this Friday's child tax credit check online. Here's how

The next child tax credit check comes this Friday, Aug. 13. In July 161 million payments were sent to eligible US families as a part of the American Rescue Plan, and the same amount of money is expected this month for most families. It's a big help for families facing rising daycare costs, back-to-school supplies and everyday essentials. Eligible parents will receive the money as an advance to the credit that is usually given during tax time. This year, parents will get half of the total amount in monthly payments, and the other half during tax time next year.
Family RelationshipsMotley Fool

Families With Children Could Get a Windfall if Democrats' $3.5 Trillion Budget Goes Through

Could families be in line for more money? It's possible. Since the start of 2021, there's been a fair amount of pandemic-related relief to go around. Not only was there a round of $1,400 stimulus checks that started going out in March, but parents have been seeing payments hit their bank accounts thanks to the newly expanded Child Tax Credit. And now, lawmakers are looking to give families with children even more relief.
U.S. PoliticsFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Here's how close Americans are to getting $2,000 monthly stimulus checks

ORLANDO, Fla. - A petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus payments circulating on Change.org is getting closer to its goal of 3 million signatures. Started last year by Denver restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin and her husband, the petition calls for $2,000 monthly payment for adults and a $1,000 payments for children.
Income TaxCBS News

When parents can expect their next Child Tax Credit payment

The parents of about 60 million U.S. children are in line to receive a second payment this month as part of the enhanced federal Child Tax Credit. Some families that missed out on the first check might see their payments kick in this month, while others may need to take action to ensure they get the money.
Income Taxcbslocal.com

Child Tax Credit: Manage Your Monthly Checks With These IRS Tools

(CBS Detroit) — The next Child Tax Credit payment will be sent out on August 13. Many recipients didn’t expect the money in July. Nobody should be surprised this time around. But parents may still not know how to manage what can be up to $300 per child per month, courtesy of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Additional steps can ensure the correct amount of money comes in the way that they want it. That’s where the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, Child Tax Credit Non-Filer Sign-Up Tool, and Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant come into play.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Stimulus Update: Next Payment for Parents to Come Earlier in August

Parents will get their Child Tax Credit payment on Aug. 13, instead of on the 15th of the month. Last month, parents received the first payment from the expanded Child Tax Credit that was authorized by the most recent coronavirus stimulus bill. The coronavirus relief legislation, which was called the American Rescue Plan Act, provided for eligible parents to receive either $3,600 (for children under 6) or $3,000 (for children ages 6 to 17).

Comments / 8

Community Policy