Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Ok Rabbit, a safe place to create raffles with cause

By Alejandra Medina
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. When the presidential plane draw was one of the main trends of 2020, Alejandro García Medina began to analyze this situation along with two...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Safe Place#Mexico#Rabbit#Raffles#Spanish#Ai#Economics#Mexican#Mati
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Casino Guru: creating safe and sustainable gambling environments

Lauded as “just another of several projects” intended to “create safe and sustainable gambling environments,” Casino Guru recently reached what the group called “another impressive achievement” after its forum topped the 34,000 landmark of registered users. After first launching in English in March 2020, the entity has subsequently grown to...
amazinginteriordesign.com

Top Smart Places To Hide A Safe

Buying a safe is a smart move as it protects your valuables from theft and damage. But having a safe is not enough protection. If kept in the open where it attracts attention, ill-minded individuals could be tempted to crack it. Now that you have a safe, where should you...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

LIST: Places to safely store your COVID-19 vaccination card

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — So you just got your COVID-19 vaccine and the health care worker handed you your paper vaccine card. What should you do with it?. There are several ways to protect your vaccine card for the future. Here are some suggestions. TAKE A PHOTO OF THE VACCINE CARD.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fatherly

The United States Could Finally Get A Four-Day Workweek

On July 27 Rep. Mark Takano of California introduced legislation that would reduce the standard workweek from 40 to 32 hours. That means that non-exempt employees would start to receive overtime after 32 hours, not 40. If passed, it would represent a massive change in the relationship between labor and capital in the United States, one that the evidence shows could benefit everyone.
Austin, TXCBS Austin

Airbnb.org is offering a safe place to stay for neighbors in need during natural disasters

Communities across the U.S. are in the midst of hurricane and wildfire season. When disasters like this strike, many people find themselves in need of temporary housing and space to figure out what’s next. Airbnb.org’s emergency response program helps connect people to temporary places to stay in times of need. Kristen Berlacher, head of Airbnb.org programs, is joining us now to share tips on how to be better prepared for disasters and how to help impacted communities.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

10 keys to creating a psychologically safe workplace for employees

The more comfortable and valued employees feel at work, the happier and more productive they’ll be. An effective way to foster a sense of belonging and trust in them is to build a psychologically safe work environment where they can share intimate details of their lives if they wish to without having to worry about being judged or ridiculed.
EconomyRetail Wire

Will a new digital platform create a must-join safe space for Athleta’s customers?

Athleta yesterday released news of the launch of AthletaWell, a new digital platform that caters to the wellbeing of its members. The Gap-owned chain said the platform will deliver exercise content and moderated online spaces for members to discuss a wide variety of topics, including body positivity, fitness and women’s health. Athleta sees it as a springboard in moving from a seller of performance wear to a full-fledged lifestyle brand.
Labor IssuesPosted by
dot.LA

Workers Call on Activision Blizzard CEO to Create 'Safe' Environment. Shares Drop.

Activision Blizzard employees said more accounts of abuse, harassment and mistreatment are emerging since California filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the company. In a letter to top executives sent Monday, workers outlined organizing efforts and called on them to create a safe work environment. The letter was released ahead of the company's forthcoming earnings call. At one point, shares dropped nearly 6% in day trading.
KidsPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

4 low-cost ways to create safe public spaces where all kids can play

Outdoor play is critical for child development – it decreases stress, increases communication and social skills, attention and physical activity, and enhances physical development. During COVID-19, opportunities for children to socially connect, reduce stress and play outside have been desperately needed but also greatly limited. As understanding of COVID-19 expanded,...
Real EstateEntrepreneur

Are You Planning to Buy a Home? Read This First.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. My column has been quiet for the past two months for an interesting reason. I’ve been on a quest to buy a second home, in Idaho. My most important reason was to be closer to my 83-year-old mother, who was widowed when my father passed away late last year. A great plan, but I could have never imagined the adventure I’d experience.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Creating a safe space for kids to make connections through creative expression

As a kid growing up in a small, rural town in Wyoming, with no television, Aleta Barthell’s imagination was often her entertainment. Once her family moved into town when she was older, she had an opportunity to play the role of a bunny in a show for elementary schools. She had big plans for developing her character, until she learned she had no lines and would be in the background.

Comments / 0

Community Policy