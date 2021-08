The Olympics have concluded and the NWSL regular season is at the halfway point after Week 12 action. All 10 teams have played at least 12 games during the 24-match season, with Portland Thorns FC currently sitting in first-place in league standings. As the second half of the season begins this weekend, and more players return from international duty, let's take a look at three storylines to keep an eye on as the season continues. You can watch live NWSL action all season long on Paramount+.