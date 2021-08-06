Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

The Best Airbnbs in Seattle, from a Downtown Loft to a Lakefront Mansion

By Madison Flage r
cntraveler.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle is a city made for activities: hiking opportunities abound, and there's no view like the one you can get from a kayak, inner tube, or boat, with Mount Rainier in one direction and the Space Needle in the other. Even for the less outdoorsy, there's plenty of meandering to be done from top-notch restaurant to eye-catching museums (MoPOP, anyone?) to lush sculpture garden. After all that action, you'll want somewhere comfortable to rest your head. Below, we've rounded up 14 of the best Airbnbs across Seattle, from larger homes just outside the city to spots in the most central (and walkable) areas of town—South Lake Union, Capitol Hill, and Queen Anne included. Whether you're traveling in a group, solo, with pets, or kids, there's a vacation rental for you in the picks below.

www.cntraveler.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loft#Sculpture Garden#The Best Airbnbs#Asap#Superhost#Cond Nast Traveler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy