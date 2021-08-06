The Best Airbnbs in Seattle, from a Downtown Loft to a Lakefront Mansion

Seattle is a city made for activities: hiking opportunities abound, and there's no view like the one you can get from a kayak, inner tube, or boat, with Mount Rainier in one direction and the Space Needle in the other. Even for the less outdoorsy, there's plenty of meandering to be done from top-notch restaurant to eye-catching museums (MoPOP, anyone?) to lush sculpture garden. After all that action, you'll want somewhere comfortable to rest your head. Below, we've rounded up 14 of the best Airbnbs across Seattle, from larger homes just outside the city to spots in the most central (and walkable) areas of town—South Lake Union, Capitol Hill, and Queen Anne included. Whether you're traveling in a group, solo, with pets, or kids, there's a vacation rental for you in the picks below.