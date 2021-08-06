Cancel
MLB

Astros Prospect Report: August 5th

By Jimmy Price
The Crawfish Boxes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (45-33) won 11-5 (BOX SCORE) Hansen started for the Skeeters and got roughed up a bit allowing 5 runs in 3 innings. The offense responded with 3 runs in the 2nd with a run on a balk, a Sierra sac fly, and a Stubbs RBI double. They got 5 more in the 3rd on a Gonzalez RBI single, Papierski RBI single and Sierra 3 run HR. The offense wasn’t done though getting a solo HR from Gonzalez in the 4th, solo HR from Matijevic in the 5th and a Hinojosa RBI double in the 6th. Martinez, Baez, McKee, Scheetz and James all tossed scoreless outings to close it out.

