Gambling

Trading cards are big business now. Blame the adults.

By Luke Winkie
Vox
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Caroselli, an 18-year-old in Philadelphia, has built an empire by tearing open sports card packs on TikTok. He carefully pleats back the foil at the corners and surgically extracts the cardboard, hoping to find a rarity — Aaron Rodgers, LeBron James, Mike Trout — hiding inside. “Steady, steady,” he repeats, as he unsheathes a Panini Prizm Justin Herbert autographed rookie, with an estimated value around $2,000, from its plastic sleeve before carefully encasing it in a thick cardholder.

NFLThe Drum

DraftKings & Martin Lawrence amp up the feeling of NFL betting

Daily fantasy sports leader and sports betting operator DraftKings has had a busy week. After the launch of its own NFT marketplace and the $1.56bn acquisition of Golden Nugget Online, DraftKings is rushing headlong into the football season with a new campaign. Dubbed ‘The Feels’, it stars Martin Lawrence and troupe of comedians who personify the excitement of sports betting.
GamblingCoinDesk

DraftKings Charts NFT Long-Game With Marketplace Debut

Tom Brady’s NFT platform, Autograph, is powering the sports betting app’s foray into the world of digital collectibles. A collaboration with Tom Brady’s NFT side hustle, Autograph, the DraftKings Marketplace will begin “dropping” NFTs featuring the U.S. football Buccaneers quarterback on Wednesday. More athlete drops will closely follow, DraftKings said. The DraftKings-Autograph tie-up was first revealed last month.
GamblingFOXBusiness

DraftKings has ‘ambitions’ to be like Amazon, CEO says

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins told "Varney & Co." on Tuesday that he wants his company to be like Amazon in the long-term as it pertains to expanding its products and services. "Ultimately we want to have a whole series of products," Robins told FOX Business host Stuart Varney. "We certainly...
NFLTech Times

Social Media NFT Marketplace Gains Mainstream Traction

The age of non-fungible tokens aka NFTs is upon us as the market is heating up with the competition. There are hundreds of new NFT projects looking to gain acceptance as it became one of the most popular use cases this bull season. What began as a mere fan engagement participation token for sports clubs and in-game memorabilia has now turned into a multi-billion dollar industry on its own. Today NFTs have made their way into the art, finance, music, travel, and social media industry with many more use cases on the way.
GamblingPosted by
Daily Herald

Betting website DraftKings buys Golden Nugget Online

LAS VEGAS -- Sports betting website DraftKings Inc. is buying the online gambling subsidiary of Golden Nugget Inc. in a stock deal valued at $1.56 billion, the two companies said Monday. The acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming gives Boston-based DraftKings a well-known brand in the casino and gambling world,...
GamblingPosted by
MarketRealist

Why Are Pokémon Cards So Expensive? Trading Card Frenzy, Explained

The trading card market has been red-hot over the past year. Whether it's COVID-19 pandemic-induced boredom, stay-at-home orders leaving people stuck at home among their hordes of collectibles, or a genuine resurgence in sports cards and other trading cards, one thing’s for sure, the price of such cards has exploded. One niche segment, in particular, Pokémon cards, has gotten so expensive that traders have been left on the sidelines.
Lifestyleabc27.com

Best collectible trading card album

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you collect sports cards, cards for trading card games or anything else, you need a safe way to store your valuable cards to prevent damage and allow for easy viewing. The Vault X Premium eXo-Tec Zip Binder is our...
Internetsvdaily.com

eBay Launches Price Guide for Trading Cards

SAN JOSE — Following a record-breaking year for the trading card industry, eBay is introducing Price Guide and Collection tools for trading cards. The new features provide a single destination for enthusiasts to view, manage, and track the value of their trading card portfolios. Launching today in beta on Android,...
Tennisactionnewsnow.com

EBay looks to cash in on trading cards boom

Collectors are paying record amounts of money for trading cards of top athletes, including LeBron James, Tom Brady and Mike Trout. They're also trying to get their hands on all the Pokémon cards they can. Now, online auction giant eBay is looking for an even bigger piece of that action.
GamblingInvestmentNews

10 most valuable sports trading cards

Sports trading cards can successfully be used as a small part of an investor’s overall portfolio and as a potential diversifier from traditional investments. But collectibles — whether comic books, sports memorabilia, cars or wine — aren't the type of assets to pursue unprepared as the values are often volatile, and investors need to have specific knowledge of niche or esoteric topics.
GamblingPosted by
Sportico

DraftKings Buying Fertitta’s Golden Nugget iGaming for $1.56B

DraftKings has reached an agreement to buy the Golden Nugget’s online gaming business in an all-stock deal valued at $1.56 billion. The acquisition, still subject to the approval of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shareholders, is a huge investment into iGaming. The online casino games are becoming increasingly important for platforms like DraftKings, which sees opportunity beyond just fantasy sports and sports betting. “Our acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, a brand synonymous with iGaming and entertainment, will enhance our ability to instantly reach a broader consumer base,” DraftKings CEO and chairman Jason Robins said in a statement. “This deal creates meaningful synergies...
EconomyVox

Brands are already marketing to Generation Alpha

My greatest desire as a toddler was to own a play kitchen, complete with miniature appliances, utensils, and plastic food. All my neighborhood playmates had one. The kitchens were everywhere, according to my mother: displayed in toy catalogs and television commercials, in day care centers, and in the homes of family friends.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Situation

A heated on-air moment between FOX Sports 1’s Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless has gone viral on social media this afternoon. Taft and Bayless batted heads over the latter’s comment on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “I’m not taking a shot at him with this, but he’s a little...
NBAjacksonvillefreepress.com

Shaquille O’Neal Forced to Sell His Stake in the Sacramento Kings

By Michael “Ice-Blue” Harris | August 10, 2021 – via rollingout.com – Shaquille O’Neal is being forced to sell his stake in the Sacramento Kings, but his investment is still a success. The NBA Hall of Famer has been a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings since 2013, when he bought 2 to 4 percent stake in the franchise, according to Forbes. The shrewd businessman invested $5 million in the team, which was worth around $530 million at the time. The Kings are now worth $1.8 billion and the former Los Angeles Laker could now sell his portion for at least $11 million.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Admits To ‘Rigging’ Huge Fight

YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Logan Paul had survived the eight-round exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather as the outcome saw a draw. Many people who took to social media had raised the question if Mayweather took it easier than normal on Paul. Floyd Mayweather might have taken it easier on Logan Paul. Mayweather...
NBAThe Big Lead

Shaquille O'Neal Partnering with WynnBET as Brand Ambassador

Shaquille O'Neal has agreed to a deal with WynnBET to become the app's new brand ambassador, The Big Lead has learned. As part of the partnership, O'Neal will advise on strategy and be featured prominently in WynnBet's linear and digital advertising campaigns. He is also expected to create original content and interact with media partners. An official announcement will come later today.

