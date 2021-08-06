Trading cards are big business now. Blame the adults.

The age of non-fungible tokens aka NFTs is upon us as the market is heating up with the competition. There are hundreds of new NFT projects looking to gain acceptance as it became one of the most popular use cases this bull season. What began as a mere fan engagement participation token for sports clubs and in-game memorabilia has now turned into a multi-billion dollar industry on its own. Today NFTs have made their way into the art, finance, music, travel, and social media industry with many more use cases on the way.