Guns N’ Roses Just Released the First New Music With Slash Since 1993 [Listen]
Slash rejoining Guns N’ Roses back in 2016 was one of the biggest things to happen in the music world. All of the children who grew up listening to “Welcome to the Jungle”, “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, “November Rain”, “You Could Be Mine”, along with others, could finally see one of their favorite bands in its original form live. However, new music has never been set in stone. And after nearly six years, it started the feel like a pipe dream…until now.bloody-disgusting.com
