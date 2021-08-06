Guns N’ Roses Just Released the First New Music With Slash Since 1993 [Listen]

Axl Rose honored the late Biz Markie Thursday at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium by singing an extended portion of his 1989 classic “Just a Friend” during the intro to “November Rain.” He then returned to the “oh, baby, you, you got what I need” refrain just before Slash’s guitar solo, and yet again as the song came to an end. Check out fan-shot footage above. “I want to dedicate this next song to Mr. Biz Markie,” he said right before the band continued the show with “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.” The concert also featured the first “Patience” of the 2021 tour along...