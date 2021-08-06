Allyson Felix is most decorated Olympic female track athlete after 400m bronze
Allyson Felix finished third in the 400m on Friday to win her 10th career medal and become the most-decorated woman in the history of Olympic track events. The 35-year-old Felix, a stalwart of American track and field, started in the outside lane and outraced Stephanie Ann McPherson of Jamaica to take third place by 0.15 seconds. Shaunae Miller-Uibo blew away the field, winning in 48.36 seconds to defend her Olympic title from Rio de Janeiro.www.theguardian.com
