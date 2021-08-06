Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Allyson Felix is most decorated Olympic female track athlete after 400m bronze

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllyson Felix finished third in the 400m on Friday to win her 10th career medal and become the most-decorated woman in the history of Olympic track events. The 35-year-old Felix, a stalwart of American track and field, started in the outside lane and outraced Stephanie Ann McPherson of Jamaica to take third place by 0.15 seconds. Shaunae Miller-Uibo blew away the field, winning in 48.36 seconds to defend her Olympic title from Rio de Janeiro.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Lewis
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Merlene Ottey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Events#Track And Field#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Nike
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
Eugene, ORRefinery29

Allyson Felix Is Wearing Her Own Brand Of Sneakers At The Olympics

When American track star Allyson Felix arrived in Eugene, Oregon this past June for the Summer Olympic Trials, the five-time Olympian and holder of nine Olympic medals wasn’t just vying for another opportunity to compete. She was also determined to use the Tokyo games as an opportunity to upend another standard.
SportsPosted by
People

Allyson Felix Wins First Medal Since Becoming a Mom — Is Now Most Decorated Female Track Olympian

Allyson Felix returned to the Olympics — and to the podium — in her first appearance at her fifth Summer Games, writing herself into the history books in the process. Felix, 35, won bronze in the women's 400m in Tokyo on Friday night, becoming the most decorated female track and field athlete ever. That medal count, including six golds and three silvers stretching back to 2004, also ties Carl Lewis as the most decorated American.
San Mateo Daily Journal

A bittersweet Olympic moment for Menlo School grad Maddy Price

TOKYO — Maddy Price was just happy to have made it to an Olympic final in her first Games, let alone finding herself matched against Allyson Felix — who would set the USA record for most track and field medals won (11). Since she was a 15-year-old runner at Menlo...
Posted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

They set records everyone saw coming and others that surprised the experts. They suffered, and battled, and spoke their truth in ways that hadn’t been heard before. Over nine days at the near-empty Olympic Stadium, the women of track and field delivered a memorable show, both inside the lines and out. These are some of the athletes who defined the […]
Sportswmay.com

Women Help USA Take Home Most Golds and Most Medals At Summer Olympics

The count for most gold medals at the Olympics was tied at 38 and then late Saturday night in the US the Women’s indoor volleyball team won their first ever gold medal to give the US the title for most gold medals at the Olympics beating China 39-38. It was yet another chapter in the showing out of our female athletes in this Summer Olympics. The women also led to the US dominating the overall medal count with 113 medals in total.
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Swimming & Surfingthemanual.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Is Learning To Take His Time

The peak of a swimming career is the Olympics, and few have done the Olympics better than Caeleb Dressel. One of the true breakout stars of the Tokyo Games, the 24-year-old Floridian’s success can be measured in both weight (five gold medals, to be exact) and time, including world records in the 100-meter fly and 4-by-100-meter medley relay and a .48-second winning margin in the 50-meter freestyle final, which is the largest for the event in Olympic history. But despite his intimate relationship with the clock, he tells The Manual he was never much of a watch person until luxury timepiece-maker Omega approached him regarding a partnership.
SportsPatriot Ledger

Standring: Olympic champion Simone Biles is forever gold

An act of humility transforms Olympic sports when Simone Biles, the world’s most decorated female gymnast, bowed out of the uneven bars and vault events due to severe mental stress and concerns about personal safety. Certain that her condition would result in competitive loss, she made way for her team to step up and to later win Olympic silver.

Comments / 0

Community Policy