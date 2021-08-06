Disney+ confirms fate of Star Wars series The Bad Batch

“When did you start caring about them [the reg clones]?”. I’ve been clocking that parts of the Star Wars fanbase asked this question with frustration through this season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Once Clone Force 99 (Dee Bradley Baker), sans Crosshair when he settles into his pro-Empire antagonist position, and Omega (Michelle Ang) were on the run from the Empire’s control of Kamino, reg clone soldiers were barely in their thoughts, functioning as blaster or stun targets across episodic missions. The few individualized regs they allied with were either a friend already escaped from the institution (Cut Lawquane), an incidental encounter (Howzer in the Ryloth arc), or a rescue prompted by Rex (Gregor, mentioned to be stashed back with Cid). Anonymous reg clones are neither in Crosshair’s conscience much, but his snarky quote doesn’t just indict his brothers. He mockingly implies the Batchers value regs more than him and it bruises his ego. From a meta standpoint, the quote incriminates the Batchers for not considering that the reg soldiers were also their brothers and worth thinking about. The treatment of regs is not a central conflict but it is among a list of (mis)deeds.