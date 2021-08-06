Cancel
TV Series

Disney+ confirms fate of Star Wars series The Bad Batch

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars: The Bad Batch broke boundaries with its first season, but can we expect more of the same in the future?. Fortunately, we can, as Disney+ has now confirmed that a second season of The Bad Batch is officially happening, following the success of its opening run. According to...

Dee Bradley Baker
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Star Trek Director To Helm Amazon Action Movie From John Wick Writer

If someone in Hollywood needs a writer for either an action-packed TV series or a high concept movie, then Derek Kolstad will increasingly be finding his name towards the top of those particular lists. He may have been dropped from the John Wick franchise after penning the first three installments, but his work was integral to establishing the mythology that turned the Keanu Reeves films into a blockbuster phenomenon.
TV SeriesFanSided

Marvel creators discuss how they broke the MCU’s canon for What If…? (exclusive)

The Marvel Studios canon as we know it is about to be turned upside down, and that’s because What If…? is set to hit Disney+ on Wednesday, Aug. 11. The new animated series is loosely adapted from the What If comics run, but the basic premise is a free-for-all when it comes to telling new tales based on the MCU canon. Some of the episodes teased ranged from a story about Peggy Carter taking the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, to what would happen in outer space if T’Challa were to become Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill.
TV & Videospunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Is Coming Back For Another Season In 2022

The first half of Star Wars: The Bad Batch‘s season finale hits Disney+ tonight, but fans won’t have to worry if this is the oddball team of clone troopers’ final mission. Disney has confirmed the animated series will return for a second season in 2022. “Fans have enthusiastically embraced the...
TV & VideosCNET

Star Wars: The Bad Batch icy cloner is starting to show some humanity

Ever since Obi-Wan Kenobi first encountered the Kaminoans in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, the genetic engineers responsible for the Republic's clone army have seemed utterly clinical and united in their sterile facility. But Disney Plus CGI animated series The Bad Batch has revealed how that might be changing.
MoviesInverse

Bad Batch just retconned the biggest Dune ripoff in Star Wars

Star Wars characters are always getting busted for smuggling a mysterious substance called “Spice.”. In A New Hope, Han was on the run from Jabba because he dropped a shipment of Spice. In the final season of The Clone Wars, Ahsoka helped her smuggler buddies — Trace and Rafa — in a complicated Spice heist. And, very recently in The Bad Batch, a case of stolen Spice put Hunter, Omega, and the gang in a tricky spot with the Pyke syndicate.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Picks Up a Season 2 Renewal Order

Disney+ made it official by announcing today Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been renewed for season two…as if there was ever any doubt. The Lucasfilm animated series’ second season is expected to air in 2022, according to Disney+’s announcement. Season one arrived on Star Wars Day, so it’s likely that’s the target premiere date for season two.
TV Seriesstarwarsnewsnet.com

Review: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Episode Fourteen – ‘War-Mantle’

The Bad Batch returns with an excellent installment this week as the stage is set for the final episodes of the season. After a little detour with Cid last week on Ord Mantell, War-Mantle gets us straight back into the thick of things with the Empire. I had assumed that the episode’s title meant that we’d be getting a closer look at Crosshair’s squad but it seems unlikely that they’ll ever get that close a profile now, so late in the season. Instead, War-Mantle teases more of what’s in store for the Empire, referring to the War-Mantle operation as a whole rather than any particular group of individuals.
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 release date, plot, and more

When does the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch start? We were only getting to the finale of season one when Disney and LucasFilm announced that the sci-fi series was sticking around. Good thing, too, because Clone Force 99 has been a strong addition to a long, long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.
MoviesInverse

Bad Batch is changing Star Wars history in a way

More often than not, Star Wars can’t resist solving all its mysteries. We know why lightsaber blades have their distinct colors. We know how Han Solo got his name. And we even know why there was a design flaw in the original Death Star. But once, long ago, in a...
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch reintroduces fan-favorite Clone Commando Scorch

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch dropped today on Disney Plus – and it’s a treat for fans of the franchise. Episode 14, titled ‘War-Mantle,’ reintroduces the fan-favorite Clone Commando Scorch. He appeared in The Clone Wars show and the Republic Commando game before. On top of that, it shows off our first look at early-concept Imperial Stormtroopers. We’ve got all the spoiler-filled details on today’s episode of the Bad Batch over here.
TV & VideosFanSided

Sabine Wren is reportedly being cast for Star Wars: Ahsoka series

In an article about Marvel’s new animated Disney+ show What If…?, The Hollywood Reporter dropped a little nugget about an upcoming Star Wars show. When talking about characters who made their debut in animated shows but went on to be beloved enough to then appear in live-action, THR mentioned Rosario Dawson playing Ahsoka Tano and the upcoming Mandalorian spinoff series Star Wars: Ahsoka.
Movies/Film

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Unveils a Tragic and Appropriate Twist in “Return to Kamino”

“When did you start caring about them [the reg clones]?”. I’ve been clocking that parts of the Star Wars fanbase asked this question with frustration through this season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Once Clone Force 99 (Dee Bradley Baker), sans Crosshair when he settles into his pro-Empire antagonist position, and Omega (Michelle Ang) were on the run from the Empire’s control of Kamino, reg clone soldiers were barely in their thoughts, functioning as blaster or stun targets across episodic missions. The few individualized regs they allied with were either a friend already escaped from the institution (Cut Lawquane), an incidental encounter (Howzer in the Ryloth arc), or a rescue prompted by Rex (Gregor, mentioned to be stashed back with Cid). Anonymous reg clones are neither in Crosshair’s conscience much, but his snarky quote doesn’t just indict his brothers. He mockingly implies the Batchers value regs more than him and it bruises his ego. From a meta standpoint, the quote incriminates the Batchers for not considering that the reg soldiers were also their brothers and worth thinking about. The treatment of regs is not a central conflict but it is among a list of (mis)deeds.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

Review: Star Wars The Bad Batch “Return to Kamino”

In the first part of the season finale, the Bad Batch set out to rescue Hunter from Crosshair. Unfortunately, during their rescue mission, they find themselves in dangerous territory in Kamino. Our Take:. After a series of filler assignments and lore-heavy guest appearances, we’re finally in the final stretch of...
TV & Videos/Film

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Breakdown: The Details and History That Enrich “Return to Kamino”

This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, titled “Return to Kamino.”. With Hunter captured by Crosshair in the last episode, the remaining members of the Bad Batch set their sights on rescuing him in “Return to Kamino.” They do this despite knowing full well that they’re walking into a trap. Crosshair has taken Hunter back to Kamino and lays in wait for the rest. Fortunately, Omega knows of a secret science facility that they can land on in order to infiltrate Tipoca City on Kamino. They manage to break their way in and blunder right into Crosshair’s trap. But Crosshair’s agenda doesn’t quite match his orders from the Empire.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Star Wars theory says R2-D2 planned Obi-Wan's death out of revenge

R2-D2 might be the most loyal and trustworthy droid in the entire Star Wars universe (sorry BB-8, but you did abandon Poe to hang out with Rey on Tatooine). However, according to a new theory from Reddit user Zaius_MD, you cross R2-D2 at your peril and the droid actually has a long memory – and a penchant for calculated and deadly revenge as Obi-Wan Kenobi found out to his cost.
Moviesstarwarsnewsnet.com

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Indira Varma Says Ewan McGregor and Deborah Chow Have Made This ‘Beast’ Feel Like an Independent Movie

Filming for the Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently underway. One of the more intriguing additions is that of Indira Varma, the actress that was first introduced to the general public through HBO’s Rome, and then became a worldwide recognizable face through Game of Thrones, where she acted alongside another Star Wars Disney Plus actor, Pedro Pascal. Apparently, even though she’s having the best time filming, she doesn’t know that much about Star Wars.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch reunites Crosshair with his former team

The penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is here, and it sets up quite a confrontation for next week’s season finale. In this episode, titled ‘Return to Kamino,’ the Batch head back to the planet on which they were born. They’re searching for Hunter, the group’s leader, who was captured by the Empire last episode. He’s in trouble of his own, as he comes face-to-face with Crosshair, who betrayed the group and defected to the Imperial army. We’ve got all the details on The Bad Batch episode 15, as the show reaches a thrilling conclusion.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars Fan Art Imagines Loki’s Tom Hiddleston As Young Palpatine

A new piece of Star Wars fan art imagines Loki star Tom Hiddleston making the jump to the Star Wars franchise as the younger version of Sheev Palpatine. Palpatine is of course the man who mastered the ways of the dark side of the Force and became "Darth Sidious" a Sith Lord more powerful than anyone could imagine. Palpatine was also a master of political arts, scheming and charming his way from being a senator of the Republic to the Emperor of the Galactic Empire. In short, it's just the kind of role that a lot of fans think is perfect for Tom Hiddleston.

