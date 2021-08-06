Cancel
WATCH: Desus and Mero Get Bar Mitzvahed, With Some Help From Eric André

The Bodega Boys are officially Bodega Men. Last night, Desus & Mero were called to the torah for their bar mitzvah, Judaism's coming-of-age tradition. Comedian Eric André helped organize the affair with the help of Rabbi Diana Fersko of The Village Temple in New York City, who oversaw the religious portion of their transition into manhood. Of course, a bar mitzvah is nothing without a party, and between the New York Yankees theme and the free-flowing Hennessy, André's planning didn't disappoint.

