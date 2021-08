Another man has died following a night of violence at a party in Brooklyn last weekend where gunfire took the lives of two men and wounded several others. Cops responded to multiple calls about shots fired on East New York's Wortman Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when they found three men shot inside of a car. Two of the men, both 36-year-olds identified as Nicholas Palmer of the Bronx and Novada Bailey of Queens, were pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.