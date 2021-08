Kurt Cobain knew something everyone else wasn’t aware of when he turned down the offer to have Nirvana open for Metallica and Guns N’ Roses on a tour which launched July 17, 1992, at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. Faith No More, who were familiar with their Bay area comrades Metallica, promptly took the opening slot and later wished they hadn’t. The road was paved with bumps and less than a month into the tour one of the most infamous riots in metal history transpired, causing $400,000 worth of damage.