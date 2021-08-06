Storm Tracker Forecast: Hotter with elevated fire danger & impacted air quality Friday

Be prepared for hotter temperatures and bigger impacts to our air quality as smoke from our active wildfires gets pushed over and into the valley on Friday. The low pressure area that brought our gusty south winds over the last few days is now tracking northeast into Idaho, and we have winds out of the north and west expected through the day. This will filter a lot of the smoke from the fires in Trinity and Siskiyou Counties into the valley, and will also spread smoke from the Dixie Fire to the south through the day on Friday. We are already seeing quite a bit of smoke moving over the valley early Friday morning, but not as much has reached the surface in our lower elevations as expected. This will be something we'll monitor through the day, as it's possible the bigger impacts from smoke could stay in areas above 1000 feet. Skies will be clear of clouds, but very smoky through our Friday. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, and in the 40's to 50's in our mountain zones on Friday morning. We'll have winds out of the north early in the day, and out of the northwest or west to around 10mph Friday afternoon. Winds will not be as strong as the last few days, but the big shift in wind direction will bring concerns for our active fires being pushed to the east. Humidity is projected to end up in the 8 to 20 percent range Friday afternoon, which is lower than the last few days. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 90's to lower triple digits in the valley, mid 80's to mid 90's in the foothills, and lower 80's to lower 90's in our mountain areas Friday afternoon. Smoke may limit solar heating, and could potentially keep our high temperatures several degrees below what is currently projected.