Bucks County, PA

The American Red Cross Desperately Needs Bucks County Donors to Roll Up Their Sleeves

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 5 days ago

The Bucks County Red Cross desperately needs donors, especially those with Type O blood.Image via Yishun Junior College at Creative Commons.

Just as COVID-19 disrupted everyday occurrences like lumber deliveries and receipt of pool supplies, it also played havoc with donated blood. Layer on that the fact that amid national supply-chain issues, the American Red Cross has seen a 12 percent increase in the need for blood it supplies, and the reality becomes clear.

The organization has spent much of the past year trying to do more with less.

And now, it’s time is to catch up.

To do that, Bucks County blood donors are desperately needed. Right now.

The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. Donors of all types are needed, especially type O, which currently stands at just a one-day supply.

In most cases, donors who are fully vaccinated are authorized to give blood. It would help collection centers if you brought a completed COVID-19 vaccination card with you, so volunteers can see which manufacturer’s vaccine you got.

You can make an appointment through the Red Cross.

Or show up at one of the following blood drives:

  • Bensalem: August 12, 2 to 7 p.m., Best Western, 3499 Street Road
  • Doylestown:
    • August 9, 1 to 6 p.m., Doylestown Presbyterian Church, 125 Mechanics St.
    • August 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tohickon Middle School, 5051 Old Easton Road
    • August 11, 2 to 7 p.m., Delaware Valley University, Student Center, 700 E. Butler Ave.
    • August 12, 2 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main Street
  • Feasterville/Trevose: August 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feasterville County District Court, 1500 Desire Ave.
  • Langhorne: August 14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Scottsville United Methodist Church, 2400 Brownsville Road
  • Levittown: August 12, 2 to 7 p.m., United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road
  • Morrisville: August 9, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Morrisville United Methodist Church, 501 W. Maple Ave.
  • Newtown:
    • August 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shir Ami Synagogue, 101 Richboro Newtown Road
    • August 9, 2 to 7 p.m., Grace Point, 592 Washington Crossing Road
    • August 9, 2 to 7 p.m., Anchor Presbyterian Church, 980 Durham Road
  • Perkasie: August 10, 2 to 7 p.m., Deep Run Mennonite Church, 350 Kellers Church Road
  • Quakertown: August 10, 2 to 7 p.m., West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.
  • Southampton: August 10, 2 to 7 p.m., St. Bede the Venerable, 1071 Holland Road
  • Warrington: August 12, 2 to 7 p.m., Warrington Township Building, 852 Easton Road
  • Yardley-Makefield: August 11, 2 to 7 p.m., Riverstone Church, 725 Oxford Valley Road

Bucks County, PA
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/
Bucks County, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

In the Aftermath of Recent Weather Disasters, Penn Community Bank Partners with United Way to Help

Image via Gov. Tom Wolf at Creative Commons. Penn Community Bank, the largest mutual bank headquartered in eastern Pennsylvania, partnered with United Way of Bucks County (UWBC) to establish a coordinated disaster relief fund. The two entities are collaborating to help individuals and families affected by the recent severe flooding and tornados in Lower Bucks County.
Doylestown, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Biking-Hiking Advocacy Group Sees New Hope for Trail Extension Between Doylestown and New Hope

Several interested parties have highlighted the value of a Doylestown-to-New-Hope trail.Image via Velotton at Creative Commons. To continue progress on a 25-year plan to make Bucks County more accessible by trails, several interested parties have proposed an addition to the pathway along Route 202. Justine Heinze reported on the 2.8-mile trail extension for the Doylestown Patch.

