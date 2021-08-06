The American Red Cross Desperately Needs Bucks County Donors to Roll Up Their Sleeves

The Bucks County Red Cross desperately needs donors, especially those with Type O blood. Image via Yishun Junior College at Creative Commons.

Just as COVID-19 disrupted everyday occurrences like lumber deliveries and receipt of pool supplies, it also played havoc with donated blood. Layer on that the fact that amid national supply-chain issues, the American Red Cross has seen a 12 percent increase in the need for blood it supplies, and the reality becomes clear.

The organization has spent much of the past year trying to do more with less.

And now, it’s time is to catch up.

To do that, Bucks County blood donors are desperately needed. Right now.

The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. Donors of all types are needed, especially type O, which currently stands at just a one-day supply.

In most cases, donors who are fully vaccinated are authorized to give blood. It would help collection centers if you brought a completed COVID-19 vaccination card with you, so volunteers can see which manufacturer’s vaccine you got.

You can make an appointment through the Red Cross .

Or show up at one of the following blood drives:

Bensalem : August 12, 2 to 7 p.m., Best Western, 3499 Street Road

: August 12, 2 to 7 p.m., Best Western, 3499 Street Road Doylestown :

: August 9, 1 to 6 p.m., Doylestown Presbyterian Church, 125 Mechanics St.



August 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tohickon Middle School, 5051 Old Easton Road



August 11, 2 to 7 p.m., Delaware Valley University, Student Center, 700 E. Butler Ave.



August 12, 2 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main Street

Feasterville/Trevose : August 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feasterville County District Court, 1500 Desire Ave.

: August 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feasterville County District Court, 1500 Desire Ave. Langhorne : August 14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Scottsville United Methodist Church, 2400 Brownsville Road

: August 14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Scottsville United Methodist Church, 2400 Brownsville Road Levittown : August 12, 2 to 7 p.m., United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road

: August 12, 2 to 7 p.m., United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road Morrisville : August 9, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Morrisville United Methodist Church, 501 W. Maple Ave.

: August 9, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Morrisville United Methodist Church, 501 W. Maple Ave. Newtown :

: August 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shir Ami Synagogue, 101 Richboro Newtown Road



August 9, 2 to 7 p.m., Grace Point, 592 Washington Crossing Road



August 9, 2 to 7 p.m., Anchor Presbyterian Church, 980 Durham Road

Perkasie : August 10, 2 to 7 p.m., Deep Run Mennonite Church, 350 Kellers Church Road

: August 10, 2 to 7 p.m., Deep Run Mennonite Church, 350 Kellers Church Road Quakertown : August 10, 2 to 7 p.m., West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.

: August 10, 2 to 7 p.m., West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave. Southampton : August 10, 2 to 7 p.m., St. Bede the Venerable, 1071 Holland Road

: August 10, 2 to 7 p.m., St. Bede the Venerable, 1071 Holland Road Warrington : August 12, 2 to 7 p.m., Warrington Township Building, 852 Easton Road

: August 12, 2 to 7 p.m., Warrington Township Building, 852 Easton Road Yardley-Makefield: August 11, 2 to 7 p.m., Riverstone Church, 725 Oxford Valley Road