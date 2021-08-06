Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, & Big Brother Pax, 17, Step Out To Go Shopping For Their Husky Puppy — Photos

By Eric Todisco
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qfNe_0bJnUPhn00

Two of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children took their adorable husky puppy out on a shopping spree for dog food in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie‘s kids are such dedicated pet owners. On Thursday (Aug. 5), the Oscar winner’s 13-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and 17-year-old son Pax Jolie-Pitt were spotted out and about in Los Angeles shopping for dog food. The siblings even took their precious husky puppy with them as they completed the errands around town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rdiK_0bJnUPhn00

Both kids dressed casually for the L.A. outing. Vivienne could be seen in a light white jacket that covered her white shirt and black jean shorts. She also wore flip flops and had her hair up while holding onto a bag of dog food the siblings bought. Meanwhile, Pax wore a white shirt, gray pants and an aqua blue hat as he led their Husky puppy around on a leash while walking next to his little sister. Both teens also wore protective blue face masks amid the pandemic.

Many of the Jolie-Pitt kids have been seen out and about recently. In July, Pax and siblings Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13, all enjoyed a shopping day with mom Angelina, 46, in Paris. The four kids all looked so grown, Shiloh in particular, as they walked around the European city and even made pit stops to shop at the Kith store. While Angelina was dressed in a white shirt, beige pants and beige heels for the shopping spree, her kids all opted to wear fairly comfortably outfits.

Currently, Angelina is embroiled in a custody battle with ex Brad Pitt, 57, over their five minor age kids. Their eldest son, Maddox, 19, is legally an adult and no longer subject to the custody battle. Earlier this year, Brad was granted joint custody, but Angelina continued to fight that decision. The Maleficent actress took home a win in the ongoing case on July 23 when a California court removed Judge John Ouderkirk, the judge who married the pair in 2014 and granted Brad joint custody of the kids minus Maddox, from serving as a temporary judge in the case.

Brad and Angelina got together in 2005 and married in Aug. 2014. Two years later, the couple split and Angelina filed for divorce. The divorce is still ongoing, but they were granted legally single in April 2019. Of their six children, three were welcomed via adoption (Maddox, Pax and Zahara), while the other three (Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne) are the former couple’s biological children.

Comments / 21

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
70K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zahara Jolie Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Brad Pitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Santa Ana, CAHollywood Life

Renee Zellweger Cozies Up To BF Ant Anstead In Their 1st Public Event As A Couple: See Photo

It’s red carpet official! Six weeks after the world learned about Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s steamy romance, they attended their first public event together. Renée Zellweger and her new boyfriend Ant Anstead busted out the black ties and LBD on Saturday night, attending the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California. This marked the first major public event that Renée, 52, and Ant, 42, attended as a couple after reports of their love first broke in mid-June. The moment was captured by Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lydia McLaughlin and her husband Doug, who also attended the event. “We are so happy for you, Ant,” Lydia captioned the photo, since Ant, an automobile expert, helped revitalize the brand, and the Gala was where Redford unveiled its new Lotus Type 62-2 coach-built sports car.
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder Snuggle Up On Rare Date Night In NYC – PDA Photo

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder packed on PDA, including sweet hand holding, while walking in the Big Apple after enjoying dinner at Amali restaurant. Julia Roberts, 53, and husband Danny Moder, 52, kicked off their weekend with a fun dinner date in New York City on Aug. 6 and looked so in love! The couple held hands while walking down the streets of Manhattan after enjoying a romantic meal at Amali restaurant. Julia wore a black long-sleeved long dress and black sandals while Danny showed off a dark blue short-sleeved button-down shirt, blue jeans, and tan shoes.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Long Braids At Concert With Mom Angelina Jolie — Photos

Zahara Jolie-Pitt showed off a stylish look when attending the Ziggy Marley concert with her mom Angelina Jolie at the Hollywood Bowl over the weekend. Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, showed off her fashionable taste during her latest outing with Angelina Jolie, 46, on Aug. 1. The teen and her famous mom held hands outside of the Ziggy Marley concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and she turned heads with her cute outfit as she rocked long braids in her hair. It included a mauve-colored loose top, that had flared out long sleeves and was tied at the bottom, over a matching tank top and black pants.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks A Crop Top & Holds Hands With Daughter Emme, 13, On Shopping Trip — Photos

Jennifer Lopez has stepped out for a day of shopping with her mini-me daughter Emme, who donned curly, bright blue hair!. Jennifer Lopez‘s adorable daughter Emme, 13, is already taking after her mom! The teenager is totally embracing her own personal style, and most recently stepped out with curly, blue locks! The 51-year-old mother of two was seen walking hand-in-hand with Emme, while the pair went shopping in West Hollywood on July 13. The “Cambia El Paso” singer rocked a white crop top and loose beige pants, which put her taut abs on display.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh, 15, Is Taller Than Mom & Siblings As They Stroll Through Paris — Photos

Angelina Jolie was seen out and about with four of her six children, including daughter Shiloh, 15, for a shopping day in Paris, France. Angelina Jolie’s children have grown up before our eyes! The Maleficent actress, 46, was seen out in Paris, France on July 22 with four of her children, daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and sons Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13. While all four kids looked so grown, Shiloh, in particular, looked striking as she was taller than her siblings and her Oscar-winning mother. The family all wore face masks as they walked around the City of Love and even made pit stops to shop at the Kith store.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, Rocks A Stylish Bucket Hat To In-N-Out Burger With A Friend – See Pic

Pax Jolie-Pitt was all smiles while walking in a stylish casual outfit, that included a white shirt and pink shorts with sharks, during a day outing on Friday. Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, was photographed enjoying a summer food outing with a friend on July 16, and he was dressed in the perfect outfit for the occasion! The son of Angelina Jolie, 46, and Brad Pitt, 57, wore a white T-shirt and pink shorts that had sharks all over them as he grabbed a bite to eat at In-N-Out Burger in the Los Angeles area. He topped the look off with a tan bucket hat, white socks, and white sneakers as he appeared to be holding his phone and wallet while walking outside the popular fast food restaurant.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt Rocks Colorful Dress Going To Dinner With Angelina & Her Siblings — Photos

Zahara Jolie-Pitt put on a colorful display when she stepped out in a green floral dress with her mom Angelina and three of her siblings. Angelina Jolie has stepped out with her children while on a European getaway to Paris. However, it was 16-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt who stole the show, when she stunned in a bright green, floral-printed dress as she headed to dinner with her family. The mother-daughter duo were also joined by Ange’s kids Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, 57.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Garner Hugs Daughters Seraphina & Violet While Reuniting After Summer Camp — Pics

Jennifer Garner was all smiles as she reunited with her mini-me daughter Violet after she returned from a summer camp. See the cute pics!. Jennifer Garner cut a casual figure when she picked up her daughter Seraphina, 12, from a summer camp in Los Angeles. The 49-year-old Yes Day actress was joined by her eldest daughter Violet as they welcomed the teenager home. Jen sweetly hugged her daughters in the parking lot, while rocking a striped tee, ripped mom jeans, and white sneakers. She accessorized with dark shades and a red protective face mask as she welcomed her daughter, whom she shares with Ben Affleck, 48, home from the camp.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Maddox Jolie-Pitt 'Feels He Owes His Life' To Angelina Jolie, Finds It 'Difficult' To Get Past 'What Happened' With Estranged Dad Brad Pitt

Maddox Jolie-Pitt is only 20, but he’s already lived a storied life. Adopted as an infant from a Cambodian orphanage by Angelina Jolie (and later by her then-partner, Brad Pitt) he grew up as Hollywood royalty, only to see his parents’ fairy-tale marriage implode in the wake of his alleged physical altercation with the actor on a private plane in 2016.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Boy Crazy’ Angelina Jolie’s ‘Midlife Crisis’ Leading Her To ‘Controversial’ Romances?

Angelina Jolie was with Brad Pitt since 2005, adopting and having a total of six kids together before ultimately divorcing in 2019. Since their custody ruling last month that granted Pitt 50/50 custody, tabloids have been watching Jolie like a hawk trying to pin down who she is dating next. One such outlet claims the actress is “boy crazy” due to a “midlife crisis.” Gossip Cop investigates.

Comments / 21

Community Policy