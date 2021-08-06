Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee launches additional effort to feed children this summer

Department of Human Services provides additional food benefits to Tennessee families. The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) wants Tennesseans to know additional benefits will be available for families who need help purchasing food this summer. The state’s fourth round of benefits made available as part of the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program will provide hundreds of dollars in benefits to qualifying families so they can immediately begin purchasing food.

