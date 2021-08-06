Tired Driver causes Tractor-Trailer wreck near Mtn. View

Mountain View, MO – A Summersville man was put in the hospital after falling asleep and wrecking his tractor-trailer. The accident occurred shortly after midnight earlier today on Highway 17, five miles north of Mountain View. A 2000 Peterbuilt Tractor Trailer driven by Jeremy Shelton, 35 of Summersville, traveled off of the left side of the roadway and overturned after the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.