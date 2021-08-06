Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Questions about delta, masks, Covid vaccines? Upstate doctor will answer them on Facebook

By Glenn Coin
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The highly infectious delta variant of the novel coronavirus has thrown a massive monkey wrench into America’s plans to control the pandemic. Delta is about four times as contagious as the original virus that emerged in China in late 2019. and accounts for more than 90% of new cases. The Centers for Disease Control, which in May said vaccinated people could shed their masks, is now encouraging those people to don masks again. More than half of all Upstate New York counties, including Onondaga, have “substantial transmission” of the virus.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
37K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Vaccines
City
Onondaga, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
Syracuse, NY
Coronavirus
Syracuse, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Birth Defects#Upstate New York#Syracuse Com Facebook#Global Health#Forbes#Cnn#Department Of Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Army
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Syracuse.com

Ask the NY State Fair director your questions today on Facebook Live

Geddes, N.Y. — The Facebook Live question and answer session with New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner has been rescheduled for today (Wednesday) at 1:30 p.m. Waffner will take your questions during a 30-minute session on syracuse.com’s Facebook page. You can ask your questions live during the event or send them ahead of time to reporter Charlie Miller at cmiller@syracuse.com.
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

McMahon orders masks to be worn indoors at NY State Fair

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Masks will be required inside all buildings during the New York State Fair, Onondaga County announced today. County Executive Ryan McMahon signed an executive order requiring everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, to keep a mask on indoors at the fair, which opens in 10 days. The order does not apply to children 2 and under.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Company news: Helio Health announces hiring of Shawna Craigmile

Shawna Craigmile has been hired by Helio Health Inc. as chief growth officer. She will work with the executive leadership team to create and execute the organizations strategic plan across new business development, mergers and acquisitions, and existing business expansion. Craigmile is well known in the community for her leadership...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Syracuse’s urban vaccination effort in home stretch

With weekly positive testing rates at four per cent and rising and with the school year closing in, the joint vaccination effort led by Syracuse Community Health and 100 Black Men of Syracuse is turning up the heat to get urban residents vaccinated. Their next “Family Health Gathering” is scheduled for this Sunday August 15th from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Leavenworth Park, 120 Wilkinson Street, featuring national guest artist Will Holton.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

‘An Upstate perspective’: How Kathy Hochul will run New York

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Moments before Ben Walsh took office as Syracuse’s mayor, he got a surprise visit from Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. Hochul popped into Walsh’s dressing room at the Landmark Theatre to introduce herself as Walsh prepared to take the oath of office in 2018. She chatted with him and his family. She’d come from Albany to be there with Walsh on the biggest day of his nascent political career.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Company news: SU associate professor Jason R. Wiles given Friend of Darwin award

The National Center for Science Education has awarded a 2021 Friend of Darwin award to Jason R. Wiles, associate professor of biology at Syracuse University. Wiles is a specialist in evolution education and also a recipient of the 2016 Evolution Education Award from the National Association of Biology Teachers. He also conducts science education research related to climate change and the nature of science and organizes informal education activities, including outreach at K-12 schools and universities. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from Harding University, a M.S. from Mississippi State University, M.S.T. from Portland State University, and a Ph.D. from McGill University.
Albany, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

New Yorkers are counting on Kathy Hochul to change the tenor in Albany (Editorial Board Opinion)

See ya, Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Hiya, soon-to-be Gov. Kathy Hochul. Cuomo did the unexpected Tuesday when he announced he would resign under the weight of sexual harassment allegations. Combative to the end, the governor blamed politics, not himself, for his downfall. But even he couldn’t bend the reality that he had lost the confidence of New Yorkers and his fellow Democrats. Cornered by his accusers and abandoned by his allies, Cuomo did the right thing by quitting.
Albany, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Hochul says she’s ready, pushes Cuomo away: ‘We have not been close’

Albany, N.Y. — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul wasted no time today letting New Yorkers know she is prepared to take over for Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he resigns in less than two weeks. In fact, Hochul said she doesn’t need another two weeks to get ready. She didn’t ask for the 14-day transition period Cuomo outlined. It was something Cuomo and his team viewed as necessary, she said.
Utica, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Woman drives SUV head-on into train during mental health crisis in Utica

Utica, N.Y. — A woman was taken to an area hospital for evaluation Wednesday night after she drove her SUV head-on into a train during a mental health crisis, police said. Police officers and firefighters responded to the collision at about 7 p.m. on the railroad tracks on Broad Street near Pitcher Street, according to a news release issued by Utica police.

Comments / 0

Community Policy