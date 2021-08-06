Questions about delta, masks, Covid vaccines? Upstate doctor will answer them on Facebook

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The highly infectious delta variant of the novel coronavirus has thrown a massive monkey wrench into America’s plans to control the pandemic. Delta is about four times as contagious as the original virus that emerged in China in late 2019. and accounts for more than 90% of new cases. The Centers for Disease Control, which in May said vaccinated people could shed their masks, is now encouraging those people to don masks again. More than half of all Upstate New York counties, including Onondaga, have “substantial transmission” of the virus.