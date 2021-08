ITHACA, N.Y. — Some meetings are short and sweet. Other meetings are drawn out with controversy over hotly-contested but important topic matters. Last night’s City of Ithaca Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC) meeting was the latter. This is a hefty agenda with a number of discussion items, and therefore this is a write-up. Pour yourself a cool beverage, pull up the 283-page agenda if you’re so inclined, and dive in to last night’s recap below.