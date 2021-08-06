Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bannock County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Blackfoot Mountains, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 07:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blackfoot Mountains; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Caribou, north central Bannock, south central Bonneville and southeastern Bingham Counties through 800 AM MDT At 733 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fort Hall Mount Putnam, or 12 miles west of Chesterfield Reservoir, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pocatello, Chesterfield Reservoir, northern Blackfoot Reservoir, Chubbuck, Inkom, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Cutthroat Trout Campground and Trail Creek Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Power County, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
County
Bingham County, ID
County
Bannock County, ID
County
Caribou County, ID
City
Blackfoot, ID
City
Chubbuck, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Snake River Plain#Special Weather Statement#07 07 00#Marsh#Arbon Highlands#Doppler#Inkom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy