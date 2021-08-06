Special Weather Statement issued for Blackfoot Mountains, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 07:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blackfoot Mountains; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Caribou, north central Bannock, south central Bonneville and southeastern Bingham Counties through 800 AM MDT At 733 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fort Hall Mount Putnam, or 12 miles west of Chesterfield Reservoir, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pocatello, Chesterfield Reservoir, northern Blackfoot Reservoir, Chubbuck, Inkom, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Cutthroat Trout Campground and Trail Creek Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH