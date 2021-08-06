Cancel
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County Health Department confirms discovery of West Nile Virus in mosquitos in Troy, Michigan

Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IfP6o_0bJnSJRP00
(Mario Tama/Getty Images

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich.) As confirmed by the Oakland County Health Department, the West Nile Virus has been discovered in a mosquito pool in Troy, Michigan.

Per Fox 2 Detroit and a release from the OCHD, there are no confirmed human cases of WNV but residents are urged to take all precautions necessary to prevent mosquito bites as health officials warn this means it is likely to spread to humans with a bite.

Leigh-Anne Stafford, Oakland County’s Director of Health & Human Services, discussed the discovery and how county residents prevent contracting WNV.

"Although the positive pool was found in Troy, this is an indicator that West Nile Virus is present throughout Oakland County," Stafford said. "The best way to prevent diseases spread by mosquitoes is to avoid being bitten."

WNV is a mosquito-borne virus, contracted after mosquitoes bite an infected bird. It can then be spread to humans via the bite of an infected mosquito.

Most people infected with WNV experience either no symptoms whatsoever or mild illness. In some individuals over the age of 50, however, it can be serious.

The best way to prevent yourself from being bitten is to wear insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol as the active ingredient.

Symptoms of West Nile typically show within three to 15 days of exposure. One in five will exhibit mild illness with a fever, which includes the following:

  • Headache
  • Body aches
  • Joint pain
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Rash

Other symptoms that are much more rare yet serious can occur, such as:

  • A stiff neck
  • Stupor
  • Disorientation
  • Coma
  • Tremors
  • Muscle weakness
  • Convulsions
  • Paralysis

Motor City Metro

Motor City Metro

Detroit, MI
Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

