Academy Sports Appoints Board Member
Academy Sports + Outdoors Inc. appointed Sharen J. Turney to its Board of Directors, its Compensation Committee and its Nominating and Governance Committee. Academy also announced that Nathaniel Taylor would step down as a member of its Governance Committee, effective concurrently with Turney’s appointment to that committee. With these changes, Academy’s Board now comprises nine directors and the Governance Committee is now comprised entirely of independent members.sgbonline.com
