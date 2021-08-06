Cancel
Economy

Academy Sports Appoints Board Member

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcademy Sports + Outdoors Inc. appointed Sharen J. Turney to its Board of Directors, its Compensation Committee and its Nominating and Governance Committee. Academy also announced that Nathaniel Taylor would step down as a member of its Governance Committee, effective concurrently with Turney’s appointment to that committee. With these changes, Academy’s Board now comprises nine directors and the Governance Committee is now comprised entirely of independent members.

