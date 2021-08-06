Je me souviens
A good part of the fans and the medias didn't take kindly to the Canadiens playing a game without a single Québec born player in the line-up for the first time in their history even if it was caused by injuries. With Drouin on an undetermined leave from the team, both Philip Danault and Alex Belzile were injured and as a result, not a single Québécois wore the Bleu, Blanc, Rouge that night.
