Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Je me souviens

hockeybuzz.com
 5 days ago

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. A good part of the fans and the medias didn’t take kindly to the Canadiens playing a game without a single Québec born player in the line-up for the first time in their history even if it was caused by injuries. With Drouin on an undetermined leave from the team, both Philip Danault and Alex Belzile were injured and as a result, not a single Québécois wore the Bleu, Blanc, Rouge that night.

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Belzile
Person
Luke Richardson
Person
David Savard
Person
Marc Bergevin
Person
Mathieu Perreault
Person
Phillip Danault
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#La Premi Re#Twitter#Habs#Qhjml#Quebecers#Lions#French#Une Bonne Partie Des#Port Le Bleu#Certains Journalistes#Taient Qu B Cois#Jou Une Saison Qui En#Cyniques Pourraient M Me#Les Choix Ont T Faits#De Qu B Cois Ont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLFanSided

Montreal Canadiens: An Ode to Phillip Danault

Earlier in the offseason, the Montreal Canadiens lost star defensive centre Phillip Danault in free agency to the L.A. Kings, who offered him a king’s ransom of $5.5 million for 6 years, with a full no-movement clause in the first three years, and a modified no movement for the last three. It was hate to see you go, but love to see you leave on that contract.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

NHL Trade Rumors August 9

The Devils, Rangers & Islanders are in the running for St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko. – The Fourth Period. Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the most interesting players on the trade market, considered a high risk, high-reward player. From 2014-15 to 2018-19, Tarasenko was one of the best players in the league, putting up 30+ goals and 60+ points in each season. But since then, Tarasenko has dealt with injuries, causing him to miss the majority of the last two seasons. If Tarasenko can stay healthy and return back to his prime form, it would be a steal for the team that gets him but if he continues to have injury problems, it will be a major letdown. The three teams that have expressed the most interest in Tarasenko are the Devils, Rangers and Islanders: The Devils are trying to add another sniper next to Jack Hughes, the Islanders are attempting to add some more star power to the offense, and the Rangers want to replace Pavel Buchnevich by getting Tarasenko.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 5th Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to first overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2021. The focus of the...
NHLSports Illustrated

Why Martin Brodeur Recruited Jonathan Bernier to the Devils

Jonathan Bernier knew he was having a great year. He also knew he was tired of playing in games that didn’t matter. It was getting to him. Not that he was miserable being a Detroit Red Wing. Signing there in summer 2018 turned out to be a great move for his career. As a father of three, he grew roots in Birmingham, Mich., alongside his wife, Martine Forget. They loved the neighbourhood and the schools. They were big family people. And, on the ice, by Bernier’s second season as a Red Wing, he earned his longest look as a starting goaltender since the days of his big opportunity with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2013-14 through 2015-16. Gradually earning a bigger share of the pie than Jimmy Howard’s, Bernier established himself as the backbone of a rebuilding Red Wings squad. This past season, sharing the net with Thomas Greiss, Bernier delivered the best work of his career.
NHLSports Illustrated

Top 5 Remaining Budget NHL UFAs

The dog days of the offseason are a wonderful time on the hockey calendar, allowing NHL general managers to unplug, take some time off, and really take advantage of sorely-needed downtime. What it also offers is the perfect opportunity for clarity, too. See, after the chaos brought on by the...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Tatar Signing in NJ as Field Narrows for Tarasenko; Thur's Buzz

Hearing the Tatar will likely be signing to the devils today for around $4M per…2-3 years…Might be done by the time I submit this post. This drops the Devils out of the Tarasenko sweeps and it appears that the Rangers are in no hurry for Tarasenko either…That leaves only NJ, but a waiting game between Lou and Armstrong could…well…it could be a while…
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Sam Steel must take big step forward with Ducks next season

While the Anaheim Ducks continue to integrate young players into their lineup, not all will have a linear path with their development. While the likes of Max Comtois and Troy Terry performed well with the Ducks this year, one key young forward who had a fairly disappointing season was Sam Steel.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Sharks reportedly attempted to trade Evander Kane

The San Jose Sharks reportedly attempted to trade forward Evander Kane earlier this offseason, according to The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz. Kane is 30 years old and scored 22 goals and 49 points in 56 games with the Sharks this past season. He has four years remaining on his contract at a $7 million cap hit and still holds a modified no-trade clause, which includes a list of just three teams he can be traded to.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Jets re-sign Logan Stanley

The Winnipeg Jets have come to terms with defenseman Logan Stanley on a two-year contract worth $1.8 million in total. The 23-year old restricted free agent is coming off an impressive rookie season that saw the former first-round pick play in 37 games, eight more in the playoffs. As the...
NHLYardbarker

Rangers Get Grit & Stability with Patrik Nemeth

While the New York Rangers have plenty of talented young defense prospects, they lacked depth on their blue line last season, and it came back to haunt them. The Rangers relied heavily on their top four defensemen, but struggled late in the season with Ryan Lindgren and Jacob Trouba both injured.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Where Does Hoffman Slot in?

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Canadiens’ first line is no more, both Phillip Danault and Tomas Tatar have finished their tenure in Montreal, the former has signed with LA and the latter is rumored to be signing with New Jersey. As a result, Nick Suzuki will be the Canadiens’ de facto number on center unless something big happens in the coming weeks.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

And Then There Was 1

Only two players that were arbitration eligible filed: Saros and Fabbro. This afternoon, the Preds announced that they reached a 2-year deal with Fabbro at $4.8million with a AAV of $2.4. I do not mind this deal as it does not bury the Preds in anything unreasonable and establishes a...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Analyzing Adam Pelech's new contract

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. The New York Islanders locked up a key restricted free agent yesterday, signing defenseman Adam Pelech to an eight-year contract, which carries a $5.75 million cap hit. Pelech is 26 years old and plays on the team’s top pairing, alongside Ryan Pulock. Over the...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Spare Time

If there's any truth to the shift in the direction of the Blackhawks from rebuilding based in a youth movement to fast tracking back to contention, then there may be less spots up for grabs during training camp for last season's rookies as well as the new rookie crop. That...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Injured Prospects Return, Yandle & Hayes Interview, and More

1) Tomorrow on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com, the Offseason Inventory series will continue with a look at NHL rookie hopefuls Morgan Frost, Wade Allison, Tanner Laczynski, Tyson Foerster, Cam York and Egor Zamula. All of these players saw time in the NHL last season. Frost (season-ending shoulder surgery after his second game of...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Leafs running out of contract space after signing Duszak

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs took care of one of their two remaining unsigned players on Thursday, locking up defenseman Joseph Duszak on a one-year, two-way deal for $750,000 NHL / $150.000 AHL. The 24-year-old had 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists) in 25 games for the AHL Toronto Marlies in his second professional season after three years in the NCAA at Mercyhurst College.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

2021-22 Buffalo Sabres: 4C – Cody Eakin

Sabres fans are not going to want to hear this. When building the Sabres roster originally, it was easy to envision Vinnie Hinostroza centering Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo, and while it’s true that Hinostroza can play right wing or center, there was no one on that imaginary line who could take faceoffs all that well. In fact, out of Okposo, Hinostroza and Girgensons, it is Okposo who actually has the best career faceoff percentage of the trio at 48%. There’s another factor at play here, too: The Sabres have to get to the cap floor and it’s possible that they’ll need Eakin’s $2.25m to get there.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Kings’ forward group is looking very crowded

The Los Angeles Kings have added two key forwards this offseason, acquiring Viktor Arvidsson from the Nashville Predators and then signing center Phillip Danault. After those major additions, the team's forward group should be a key focus heading into next season. Factoring in all the roster players the Kings have signed for next year, along with key prospects who will push for a spot, the team’s forward group is looking very crowded.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Expectations - the top line goal expectations

The Griffins are worth the drive, at least I think so. There is genuine development going on, and Kevin Allen published a nice piece about Chase Pearson on “Detroit Hockey Now”. Yzerman is very involved with scouting and development, and it’s a credit to a man who does an insane amount of work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy