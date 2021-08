Jack Grealish has returned to Aston Villa training amid Premier League champions Manchester City ramping up their efforts to sign him in a £100million deal. Grealish's break after England's run to the final of Euro 2020 finished on Sunday night and he was back at Villa's Bodymoor Heath training complex on Monday morning to start rebuilding his fitness for the new season. He can be briefly spotted in a short video Villa uploaded to their social media accounts.