A man fleeing police in Riverside died after he fell and struck his head on Sunday evening, Aug. 1, according to police. Shortly after 9 p.m., officers attempted to stop a car on Van Buren Boulevard near the 91 Freeway for an unspecified reason when the suspect car fled police, Officer Ryan Railsback said. A few minutes after the pursuit started, the suspect allegedly attempted to exit the moving car when he fell and struck his head, possibly on a fire hydrant, in the 9400 block of Garfield Street, Railsback said.