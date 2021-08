Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, edging major indexes a little past the record highs they set a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% in early trading Wednesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.4%. The Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose last month at the slowest pace since February. That’s after four months of sharp increases that brought inflation to its fastest pace in more than a decade. Southwest Airlines fell 1% after saying it no longer expects to turn a profit in the third quarter as COVID-19 infections spread.