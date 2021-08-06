A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of 1 person on South U.S. 183 near Old Lockhart Road (Austin, TX)

On Thursday afternoon, one person was killed after crashing their car into a pole on the South U.S. 183 service road near Old Lockhart Road.

Austin-Travis County EMS got the reports of the single-vehicle accident at about 12:40 p.m. According to the initial information, a car went through a fence and struck a pole. Reports showed that the driver was unconscious and possibly suffering from cardiac arrest.

Authorities confirmed at approximately 12:45 p.m. that the driver was experiencing cardiac arrest. On arrival, responders start extrication process to prepare for life-saving efforts. Star Flight also actively responded to the crash scene.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the driver had been removed from the car and CPR was in progress. At 1:10 p.m., emergency crews declared the driver dead even after extensive live-saving resuscitative efforts. The identity of the deceased remains undisclosed at this time.

An investigation is underway.

