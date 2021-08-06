Cancel
A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of 1 person on South U.S. 183 near Old Lockhart Road (Austin, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRW2n_0bJnOkw400
On Thursday afternoon, one person was killed after crashing their car into a pole on the South U.S. 183 service road near Old Lockhart Road.

Austin-Travis County EMS got the reports of the single-vehicle accident at about 12:40 p.m. According to the initial information, a car went through a fence and struck a pole. Reports showed that the driver was unconscious and possibly suffering from cardiac arrest.

Authorities confirmed at approximately 12:45 p.m. that the driver was experiencing cardiac arrest. On arrival, responders start extrication process to prepare for life-saving efforts. Star Flight also actively responded to the crash scene.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the driver had been removed from the car and CPR was in progress. At 1:10 p.m., emergency crews declared the driver dead even after extensive live-saving resuscitative efforts. The identity of the deceased remains undisclosed at this time.

An investigation is underway.

August 6, 2021

Discover more Texas Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading auto accident attorneys in the Texas region.

