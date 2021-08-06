Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Who Plays Monica Lewinsky in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’?

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
102.5 KISS FM
102.5 KISS FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who plays Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story?. The debut teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story was released online Wednesday (Aug. 4). The upcoming season of the limited series will tell the story of the affair between Lewinsky, then 22, and former president Bill Clinton, then 49. (In December 1998, Clinton was impeached for "perjury and obstruction of justice" when he attempted to cover up the affair. Two months later, the Senate voted to acquit him of the charges.)

1025kiss.com

Comments / 1

102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Linda Tripp
Person
Matt Drudge
Person
Jeffrey Toobin
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Annaleigh Ashford
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Clive Owen
Person
Margo Martindale
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Gianni Versace
Person
Edie Falco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#American Crime Story#Senate#Wesleyan University#Fx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCollider

New 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Teaser Trailer Reveals Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

A new teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story shows Sarah Paulson's transformation to play Linda Tripp, and her going head to head with Beanie Feldstein's Monica Lewinsky. In a tense scene that mirrors the real-life recording, we get a shot of Paulson and Feldstein walking towards each other as the revelation of the President's affair gains in intensity. Both stars look fantastic and certainly evoke the air of the people they are portraying.
MoviesCollider

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Unveils Full-Length Trailer and Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

FX has unleashed a full-length trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story, and the third installment of the celebrated anthology series looks absolutely fascinating. The Ryan Murphy-produced series chronicles Bill Clinton's affair with 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky and the subsequent fallout, which resulted in the President's impeachment from the highest office in the land.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

CNN has another Cuomo problem as female viewers turn off ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ in droves

CNN has long been the only major cable news network without a female primetime host and now the troubled network is having a hard time getting women to tune in. CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" with embattled namesake Chris Cuomo shed significant female viewers following the bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that declared he advised his brother on how to fend off sexual harassment allegations.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Alec Baldwin responds to Cuomo resignation: 'This is a tragic day'

Alec Baldwin is calling New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo 's (D) resignation a "tragic" moment for the Empire State. "Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day," the actor — a fierce critic of former President Trump who plays the 45th commander in chief on "Saturday Night Live" — wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Rachel Maddow reportedly might leave MSNBC

Rachel Maddow is "seriously considering" leaving MSNBC when her contract ends in early 2022, The Daily Beast revealed Thursday. She has hosted The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC since 2008 and is the network's highest-rated personality. According to the report, Maddow isn't likely to head to a rival network, but...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘The First Lady’: Jackie Earle Haley, Maria Dizzia & Jeremy Bobb To Recur On Showtime Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Jackie Earle Haley (Little Children), Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black) and Jeremy Bobb (The Knick) are set for key recurring roles on Showtime’s upcoming anthology series The First Lady, starring Viola Davis — who also executive produces — Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson. Cathy Schulman serves as showrunner. Susanne Bier (The Undoing) will direct and executive produce. Created by Aaron Cooley and produced by Lionsgate TV and Showtime, The First Lady is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. Season 1...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Jon Hamm & Zooey Deschanel To Star In Narrative Podcast About Walter Wanger & Joan Bennett From Karina Longworth & Vanity Fair

The story of Hollywood producer Walter Wanger and his wife, actress Joan Bennett, who pioneered film noir before being embroiled in a bloody scandal is being explored in a new narrative podcast series. Jon Hamm and Zooey Deschanel are starring in Love is a Crime, which comes from You Must Remember This creator Karina Longworth, filmmaker Vanessa Hope, the granddaughter of Wanger and Bennett, and Vanity Fair. The series will tell the story of how, in 1951, Wanger, who produced films including 1963’s Cleopatra, shot agent Jennings Lang, whom he suspected was having an affair with Bennett, but it was Bennett who...
NFLRefinery29

Here’s Our First Look At Beanie Feldstein As Monica Lewinsky In American Crime Story

Project by project, the Ryan Murphy Cinematic Universe is expanding, and the newest title in the super-producer's repertoire will cover one of the biggest scandals in American history: the impeachment of former president Bill Clinton in 1998. As the latest installment of American Crime Story nears its premiere date, FX is sharing yet another glimpse at what fans of the franchise can expect — our first look at Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

American Crime Story unveils first Impeachment season trailer

American Crime Story season three is almost upon us – and just days after Impeachment shared a glimpse of Beanie Feldstein's Monica Lewinsky, the series has now unveiled its first trailer. Impeachment, the third season of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story anthology, is set to premiere in the US this...
PoliticsUS Magazine

‘Impeachment’: Everything to Know About the Third ‘American Crime Story’ Installment

The third installment! American Crime Story kicked off in 2016 with The People v. O. J. Simpson and followed up with The Assassination of Gianni Versace in 2018. In 2019, FX announced the next chapter would be Impeachment, following Bill Clinton‘s presidency from 1993 to 2001. This season, much like the first, is also based on a book. While People v. O.J. Simpson was inspired by Jeffrey Toobin‘s 1996 book The Run of His Life, Impeachment follows Toobin’s 1999 book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

Comments / 1

Community Policy