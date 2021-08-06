Using a bunch of AirTags already? Here are the best AirTag accessories

Now that we’ve had a chance to give some of the best AirTag keychains, cases, covers, and straps a try, alongside covering the launch of the top third-party brands, it’s time to round up the best-of-the-best. While overall sentiment has been somewhat lukewarm in some circles for the official Apple offerings (mostly a price thing it would appear), there’s no denying how important it’s going to be for some folks to ensure their slippery little Apple trackers are safe and secure. Dropping one in the bottom of your wallet or bag will certainly do the trick, but it’s also a less-than-elegant way to carry your latest Apple gear. The price of some of the AirTag straps, covers, and keychains can exceed that of the actual item tracker, so we have rounded up some options across all price ranges to give folks an idea of what’s out there and how to best make use of their AirTag accessory budget.