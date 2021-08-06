The Capitol Connection: Cuomo only has himself to blame

I’ve waited more than a year to write anything about our governor, because there were investigations happening and I like to wait to see what, if anything, is found. By now you’ve heard about or read the Attorney General’s report which concluded Andrew Cuomo did indeed sexually harass nearly a dozen women. Before I tell you what I think, let me share a theory I have always had about men and boys. This theory is not backed up by any medical studies or well-respected papers in psychiatric journals, it’s just a gut feeling I know down to my bones is true because I was once a boy and am now a man. And what I’m about to say may well be true for little girls who grow up to be strong, confident women as well.