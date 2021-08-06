Cancel
Immigration

Canadian border reopens (to some) Monday: Here’s what you need to know

By Susan Glaser, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After 17 long months, Americans will finally be able to visit Canada again – some of us, anyway. If you’re desperate to feel the spray of Niagara Falls on your face, or simply want to say “Eh” to a long, lost friend in Toronto, mark Monday on your calendar – the day the 5,525-mile border between the U.S. and Canada finally reopens, at least partially.

