Ed Sheeran to perform at NFL Kickoff Experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fosVz_0bJnLhK600
Ed Sheeran will perform at NFL Kickoff Experience ahead of the season opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will take the stage at NFL Kickoff Experience in September.

The National Football League (NFL) said Friday that Sheeran, 30, will perform at the event Sept. 9 ahead of the season opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sheeran will take the stage at 7 p.m., with parts of his performance to air on NBC and during the NFL Network's pregame coverage. A full stream will be available on the NFL Facebook page, NFL.com and the NFL app.

Sheeran confirmed the news with a video Friday on Instagram that showed him opening his guitar case as NFL theme music played. Dak Prescott and Tom Brady jerseys were seen in the background.

"Someone sent me these jerseys and now this is happening..." he wrote.

The NFL official account responded in the comments with "see you in 34 days."

NFL Kickoff Experience festivities will begin at 12 p.m. EDT at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa, Fla., and feature football-themed interactive games, photo opportunities and other activities.

Sheeran's most recent album, No.6 Collaborations Project, was released in July 2019. He released the song "Bad Habits" in June as the lead single from his forthcoming fifth studio album.

Sheeran will headline the Global Citizen concert Sept. 25, along with BTS, The Weeknd and Lorde.

