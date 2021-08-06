Cancel
Delco Careers: Lincoln Center Hiring for 3 Special Education Positions

Posted by 
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 5 days ago

Image via The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth.

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth is looking for the right candidates to help meet the special education needs of students and their families in the Greater Philadelphia Area for the coming school year.

TLC has been providing educational and human services to students in need for more than 50 years.

To accomplish its mission, TLC is looking to fill three Special Education positions:

Special Education (SPLED) Coordinator. In this role, you will work with special needs students in the elementary, middle and/or high schools at a Philadelphia-based charter school.  The Coordinator will make sure students reach their highest potential by providing academic and social-emotional support.

The SPLED Coordinator will:

  • Facilitate IEP meetings with a strength-based and family-centered approach
  • Identify and assess students to determine their eligibility for special education
  • Oversee case management services for students and families requiring multiple resources.

Special Education Counselor. In this role, you will work with special needs students to make sure students have the academic and social-emotional support services they need to achieve their highest potential.

The Special Education Counselor will:

  • Provide mental and behavioral health care services for students with IEPs/504 plans
  • Assist in the production and delivery of quarterly IEP progress reports to parents and guardians

Special Education Teacher. In this role, you will work with students who have a wide range of socioemotional and mental health needs and/or learning disabilities. The certified SPLED Teacher develops specialized instruction to meet the unique needs of students. They will also evaluate and assess student progress against instructional objectives. The teacher will follow PA-mandated due process procedures, functioning as the IEP Manager to assigned students.

The Special Education Teacher will:

  • Assess student skills to determine their needs and develop teaching plans.
  • Plan, organize and assign activities that are specific to each student’s abilities.
  • Teach and mentor students as a class, in small groups and one-on-one.

Click this link for more information about each position and to apply.

Find out more about The Lincoln Center by clicking here.

