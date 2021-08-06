Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Seventy-five House Democrats tell Biden to close Guantanamo Bay 'once and for all'

By Mike Brest
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqP9T_0bJnLAOF00


Dozens of Democrats called on President Joe Biden Wednesday to fulfill his promise of closing the prison at Guantanamo Bay .

The group of 75 House Democrats sent a letter to Biden on Wednesday in which they called for him to “take the steps necessary to finally close the prison...once and for all.”

FEDERAL JUDGE PAUSES TEXAS COVID-19 MIGRANT TRANSPORT ORDER

The legislators argued that the prison's continued operation is “a stain on our international reputation and undermines our ability to advocate for human rights and the rule of law.”

The administration should prioritize the reduction of the prison’s population, should treat detainees “humanely and make appropriate accommodations to provide for their medical care,” and should provide more transparency in the commission process, the lawmakers argued in the letter.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff organized the letter alongside Reps. David Price and Ilhan Omar, per the Hill .

There are 39 detainees remaining in Guantanamo Bay, and 10 of them are eligible for transfer, a Department of Defense spokesperson told the Washington Examiner last month following the transfer of Abdul Latin Nasir . Former President George W. Bush opened the detention center in 2002, and at its peak, the facility housed nearly 800 detainees, according to NBC News .

The lawmakers urged the Biden administration "to immediately re-establish the office of the Special Envoy for Guantanamo Prison Closure at the State Department or create an analogous position."

“We recommend that you analyze and expeditiously respond as you determine appropriate resolutions in the cases involving ten detainees who have been cleared for release by the Guantanamo Review Task Force or the Periodic Review Board, and yet remain at the prison,” the letter reads.

One challenge to closing the prison is the current provision that prevents the transfer of Guantanamo prisoners to the U.S., though the House version of the National Defense Authorization Act would remove that ban. The Senate version does not have the language that would overturn the previous provision.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"The prison at Guantanamo represents a fundamental betrayal of our values and our commitment as a country to the rule of law," they concluded. "You have our full support in your efforts to close the prison once and for all."

Comments / 6

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
124K+
Followers
48K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Adam Schiff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guantanamo Bay#House Democrats#Detainees#Hill#Department Of Defense#The Washington Examiner#Nbc News#The State Department#The Periodic Review Board#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Biden beats Trump again — this time in the Senate

President Biden defeated former President Trump once again on Tuesday, this time on infrastructure. Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill was passed by the Senate with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Those Republican members shrugged off a barrage of statements from Trump in the days...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Fears Mount That Democrats Will Bury Crimes Of Debunked ‘Russia’ Collusion

Fears are mounting that Democrats now in power in Washington, especially Attorney General Merrick Garland, will bury the crimes of the now-debunked “Russia” collusion conspiracy that party members orchestrated to try to bring down the Donald Trump presidency. John Durham, formerly the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, also was given by...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Vacation interrupted: Biden’s getaway plans shift by the day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wilmington? No, the beach. Make that Camp David, actually. Or maybe just the White House after all?. President Joe Biden’s vacation plans, like those of so many Americans during this national summer of uncertainty, keep changing. But while concerns about the resurgence of the coronavirus have caused Biden’s plans to shift, the biggest complicating factor was the world’s greatest deliberating body’s commitment to, well, deliberation.
Minot, NDGrand Forks Herald

Port: North Dakota's senators are standing up to Donald Trump and Fox News

MINOT, N.D. — When news broke that North Dakota's two Republican U.S. senators, John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, would be among those voting to advance a bipartisan infrastructure bill, my phone lit up with exhortations from conservatives activists and groups asking me to be critical of that decision. My response...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Federal judge says Biden administration engaged in 'gamesmanship' by renewing the COVID pandemic eviction moratorium despite legal questions

A federal judge in Washington on Monday accused the Biden administration of using legal 'gamesmanship' in renewing a moratorium on evictions despite an unfavorable Supreme Court ruling. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who previously declared the nationwide ban to be illegal, said she was skeptical of the new Centers for...
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors to Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
POLITICO

Biden railed against Trump’s immigration policies, now defends them in courts

Immigration attorneys and activists have been frustrated with the slow pace of the Biden Justice Department in tackling the Trump-era immigration portfolio. Over the past six months, the U.S. government has backed the expiration of certain visas, pushed for tougher requirements for investors seeking green cards, and supported the denial of permanent residency for thousands of immigrants living legally in the U.S.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Jenna Ellis Doubles Down on Calls to Impeach Joe Biden

Jenna Ellis, a former senior legal advisor to Donald Trump during his White House tenure, has stood by her suggestion that President Joe Biden should be impeached. Speaking on Newsmax, to which she is a regular contributor, Ellis criticized Biden's actions in regard to immigration at the southern border and also questioned the new eviction moratorium backed by the White House.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Inside Ted Cruz's battle with Biden's State Department

With help from Bryan Bender and Paul McLeary. Welcome to National Security Daily, POLITICO’s newsletter on the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. I’m Alex Ward, your guide to what’s happening inside the Pentagon, the NSC and D.C.’s foreign policy machine. National Security Daily arrives in your inbox Monday through Friday by 4 p.m.; subscribe here.

Comments / 6

Community Policy