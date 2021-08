GOOD THURSDAY MORNING EVERYONE... We are expecting to see another hot, dry day with air quality that will vary by location from moderate to very unhealthy. Apart from the smoke, skies will stay clear and sunny. Near-record highs will be in the mid 90's to low 100's. Northerly winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph, turning light and variable this evening. It will be mostly clear with a smoky haze tonight. Lows will be in the mid 50's to mid 60's.