It is rare to get one's hands-on war relics. Rifles might still be a bit easier, but tanks and aircraft are usually found in military museums and barely anywhere near their prime. But for the handsome price tag of $9 million, you can own a piece of aviation history that is fully restored to its former glory. A rare unit of the B-17E, that was built in Seattle and used to further the autopilot system, is now almost restored and available for sale.