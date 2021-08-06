Cancel
Michigan State

Skymint Opens The Largest Cannabis Dispensary In Coldwater Michigan, Offering 60 Brands And Cool Atmosphere

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Michigan cannabis retailer SKYMINT announced Friday it has opened its 15th retail shop and its third store opening within the last month. Located in the tri-state region of Coldwater, the store is located at 352 S. Willowbrook, just off Interstate-69 in the former Sears building. This SKYMINT Coldwater shop is the third and largest cannabis storefront to enter the city's booming cannabis retail scene.

