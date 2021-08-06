Skymint Opens The Largest Cannabis Dispensary In Coldwater Michigan, Offering 60 Brands And Cool Atmosphere
Michigan cannabis retailer SKYMINT announced Friday it has opened its 15th retail shop and its third store opening within the last month. Located in the tri-state region of Coldwater, the store is located at 352 S. Willowbrook, just off Interstate-69 in the former Sears building. This SKYMINT Coldwater shop is the third and largest cannabis storefront to enter the city's booming cannabis retail scene.www.benzinga.com
