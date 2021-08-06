Cancel
NFL

Forbes ranks 49ers as 6th most valuable NFL team despite team’s significant income loss

By David Bonilla
49erswebzone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article242 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Last year, Forbes estimated that the San Francisco 49ers stood to lose out on $208 million in stadium revenue due to the pandemic. The team didn't host any fans at Levi's Stadium and had to move to Arizona at the end of the season due to safety restrictions in Santa Clara County. The estimate was based on losses expected from the lack of ticket sales, concessions, parking, and other revenue streams.

www.49erswebzone.com

