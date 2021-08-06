Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City want to sign Harry Kane from Spurs

By Andy Hunter
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=296E0d_0bJnKNgd00
Harry Kane (right) in action for Tottenham against Manchester in April’s Carabao Cup final. Photograph: Michael Zemanek/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City want to follow the £100m British‑record transfer of Jack Grealish by signing Harry Kane. Tottenham have rejected City’s £100m bid for the England captain and Guardiola admitted the deal is “finished” should the Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, refuse to negotiate.

Kane is desperate to join the Premier League champions and is trying to force a move. City remain in the market for “maybe one more” major signing according to their manager, who said the Grealish deal was possible only after raising £60m in sales.

Guardiola, who did not completely discount the prospect of Lionel Messi becoming a stellar transfer alternative to Kane, said of the Spurs striker: “He’s a player for Tottenham Hotspur. If Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, it’s finished. If they are open to negotiate, I think not just Man City but many clubs in the world want to try to sign him – we are not an exception – but it depends on Tottenham.

“It’s different from Jack. Jack had a release clause and he is different. Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker – no doubts about that, of course we are interested – but he is a Tottenham player and, if they don’t want to negotiate, there is nothing more to say. If they want to, we will try.”

Kane has failed to report to Tottenham’s training ground this week, the club having expected him back last Monday, but tweeted on Friday: “While I won’t go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train. I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned.”

Spurs are baffled because, to them, it was clear that he was supposed to report on Monday.

Guardiola is reluctant to discuss transfer business in public but, in an expansive press conference before the Community Shield against Leicester on Saturday, revealed up to four first team players want to leave owing to lack of playing time. Bernardo Silva is among them and Guardiola, perhaps with a Kane deal in mind, urged any disgruntled player to go as a matter of urgency.

Related: Tottenham sign defender Cristian Romero from Atalanta in €55m deal

“Not just Bernardo, there are two, three or four players that want to leave,” he said.

“There are players that are not happy and they are the players who have to leave. They cannot stay here. They have to leave and now is the moment, not when the season is coming. Now is the time to bring agents here and say: ‘I want to leave because I want to play every three days and I’m not going to play every three days.’”

Guardiola admitted he wanted to sign Grealish “the first time I saw him playing”, having been captivated by the former Aston Villa captain’s ability to dictate the tempo of a game. He was keen to explain how, months after dismissing the possibility of spending £100m on a player, the champions did just that to buy the England international on Thursday.

“We could not afford it in the last 13 or 14 months,” he said. “But we sold young players from the academy and loan players for £60m. When you sell for £60m you can afford £100m, otherwise it could not have been possible.”

Grealish would have remained a priority signing for City irrespective of Messi’s shock departure from Barcelona, the manager said. “It happened that, when we signed Jack, everyone thought Leo would continue at Barcelona but we’ve been interested in Jack since a long time ago,” he said. “Of course here we have to be within the levels of financial fair play and we did it. We can prove it. If anyone is not sure about that we can go to the courts and defend it.

“We did it perfectly and we believe Jack will be perfect for us for the age, for the quality, because he is British, I am sure he will be a top player for the national team for the next five or six years and I am delighted to have him with us. He will settle good because he has many mates who know him from the national team and the way we play. We are going to create the environment for him to express his incredible talent on the pitch every three days. He has to prove himself at that. He has come from a team that plays one game a week and now he is going to play three games a week. I’m pretty sure he’s able to do it.”

The manager claimed he would have only “half a team” available for the Community Shield with Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne nursing injuries sustained at the European Championship. “Phil will be out for a while. It is a tough injury and we have to be careful with it,” he said. “I think Kevin will come back quicker than Phil but both will be out for a while.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#Carabao Cup#Bpi Rex#British Record#Atalanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Premier League 2021-22 preview No 15: Norwich City

Guardian writers’ predicted position: 19th (NB: this is not necessarily Paul MacInnes’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) It was pretty bad for Norwich the last time they were in the top flight. Two seasons ago the trajectory went from unexpected victory against the champions in September to “bottom of the league but playing some nice stuff” by Christmas and laughing stock by May, when the Canaries lost their final 10 matches to become the first team to be relegated from the Premier League five times. It goes without saying that to avoid relegation this time would be a significant improvement.
SoccerThe Guardian

Carabao Cup roundup: Derby survive scare to beat Salford in shootout

Wayne Rooney described Derby’s penalty shootout win over Salford in the Carabao Cup as his “proudest moment” as a manager. Derby survived a scare before beating Salford 5-3 in the shootout at Pride Park. The Rams trailed 2-0 and 3-2 before Ravel Morrison made it 3-3 and goalkeeper Ryan Allsop...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Redknapp insists Harry Kane is going nowhere because Daniel Levy 'won't budge unless he gets the money he wants' - and wouldn't even accept £140m from Manchester City despite the striker refusing to train for the SECOND day in a row

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp believes that Harry Kane will not be sold unless chairman Daniel Levy gets exactly what he wants for him, despite the striker missing training for the second day in a row. Kane believes that he has a 'gentleman's agreement' with Levy to leave the club...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jack Grealish's first Pep talk: Guardiola welcomes his £100million signing to Manchester City as he posts picture on Instagram of them speaking in his office... with Olympics basketball action on in the background!

It appears that despite the new domestic season being just around the corner, Pep Guardiola has caught Olympics fever. The Manchester City boss uploaded an image to Instagram of him speaking to new £100m British-record signing Jack Grealish in his office, with Guardiola's attention also partly on the men's basketball semi-finals as the TV stayed on in the background.
Premier League90min.com

Pep Guardiola issues Harry Kane transfer update

Pep Guardiola has spoken publicly about Manchester City’s pursuit of Harry Kane for the first time. City’s interest in Kane - who finished top of the Premier League goal and assist charts last season - has been an open secret for some time. The player himself is keen on the move and recently took the decision to miss Spurs training in an attempt to force through his sale.
Premier LeagueRaleigh News & Observer

Guardiola wants Harry Kane, prods Tottenham to negotiate

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is "very interested” in signing striker Harry Kane but he needs Tottenham to come to the negotiation table. The England captain wants out of Tottenham and has indicated City is his preferred destination. “Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker, no doubts about that,” Guardiola...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

The players YOUR Premier League club want! Chelsea chase a Romelu Lukaku reunion, Arsenal and Spurs are eyeing up Lautaro Martinez and can Manchester City sign Harry Kane? All the deals top-flight sides are chasing before the summer window shuts

With just under a month before the transfer window slams shut, Premier League clubs are already scrambling to improve their squads before the start of the new campaign. A number of big-money moves have already been sanctioned this summer with Jadon Sancho getting his £73million move to Manchester United, while Arsenal have forked out £50m on Ben White.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Guardiola: City still want Kane; Bernardo wants exit, Messi update

Pep Guardiola has given a lengthy transfer news update on Harry Kane, Bernardo Silva, Lionel Messi and, oh yeah, the $140 million arrival of Jack Grealish. Busy times at Manchester City. Speaking to reporters ahead of the FA Community Shield against Leicester City at Wembley on Saturday, Guardiola was asked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy