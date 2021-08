The Krig 6 has always been a decent rifle in Warzone due to its extremely low recoil. It’s one of the most easily controllable weapons in the class but has never had fantastic damage. Thanks to the Season 4 Reloaded nerfs to its rivals, however, the Krig’s long-range time-to-kill is now very competitive. Combine that with minimal recoil, and you get the newest meta laserbeam in Verdansk. To help you get in on the fun, we’ve put together this guide to the best Krig 6 loadout in Warzone.