'General Hospital' Spoilers: Mike And Nina Hit The Sheets Soon Here's Why

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

General Hospital spoilers say Nina and Mike take their relationship to the next level. That kind of talk usually always means hitting the sheets. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) are growing closer on General Hospital. Of course, viewers of the ABC soap know that Sonny has amnesia. He’s been living a simpler life as “Mike” in Nixon Falls. Nina is all too aware that “Mike” is actually the don of Port Charles. She also knows he has a grieving wife and family back there. However, her growing feelings for “Mike” far outweigh her guilty conscience.

TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

