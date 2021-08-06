Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lift TSX after downbeat jobs report

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks, while data showed the economy added far fewer jobs than expected in July.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.2 points, or 0.08%, at 20,391.68.

* The energy sector jumped 1.0% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.7% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.8%. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Canada#Tsx#Tsx#S P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as U.S. inflation data weighs on greenback

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2489 to 1.2548 * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.9% * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across the curve TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of U.S. inflation data on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook, with the currency adding to its recovery from a near two-week low the day before. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after data showed U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July. Still, inflation overall remained historically high amid continued supply-chain disruptions and stronger demand for travel-related services as economic activity rebounded. The Fed is paying close attention to price pressures as it mulls when to begin reducing its massive bond holdings. A signal on the timing could come at a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 26-28. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2497 to the greenback, or 80.02 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2489 to 1.2548. On Tuesday, the currency touched its weakest intraday level since July 28 at 1.2589, but then rebounded as the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package and oil, one of Canada's major exports, clawed back some recent losses. U.S. crude prices on Wednesday were down 0.9% at $67.65 a barrel as the United States urged OPEC and its oil-producing partners to boost output, saying current production was not enough and could threaten the global economic recovery. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve. The 10-year was little changed at 1.271%, after earlier touching its highest since July 15 at 1.295%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms, helped by rebounding oil prices

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2488 to 1.2548 * Price of U.S. settles 1.4% higher * Canadian bond yields ease across much of the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Wednesday strengthened for a second day against the greenback, as oil prices rose and investors weighed the impact of U.S. inflation data on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2507 to the greenback, or 79.96 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2488 to 1.2548. On Tuesday, the currency touched its weakest intraday level in nearly two weeks at 1.2589, but then rallied as oil, one of Canada's major exports, clawed back some recent losses. The Canadian dollar is "strengthening in response to higher oil prices over the past several days," said Eric Theoret, global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management. "The CAD is also seeing added strength from renewed weakness in the broader USD following this morning's better than feared U.S. CPI release." U.S. crude oil futures on Wednesday settled 1.4% higher at $69.25 a barrel, changing course after the Biden administration said it would not call on U.S. producers to increase crude output and that efforts to increase OPEC production were a longer-range plan. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after data showed U.S. consumer price increases slowing in July. Still, inflation overall remained historically high amid continued supply-chain disruptions and stronger demand for travel-related services as economic activity rebounded. The Fed is paying close attention to price pressures as it mulls when to begin reducing its massive bond holdings. A signal on the timing could come at a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 26-28. Canadian government bond yields eased across much of the curve. The 10-year dipped about half a basis point to 1.265%, after earlier touching its highest since July 15 at 1.295%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Marguerita Choy)
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.29%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Materials , REITs and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite added 0.29% to hit a new all time high. The biggest gainers of the session on the...
StocksBusiness Insider

TSX Records New Closing High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market recorded new all-time intraday and closing highs on Wednesday, lifted by strong gains in materials and select industrials and financial shares. Fairly encouraging earnings updates, and easing concerns about any monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve thanks to data showing a slowdown in U.S....
Stocksinvesting.com

Got $400? Here Are 4 TSX Stocks to Buy Now

You don’t need a ton of capital to build a diversified portfolio of TSX stocks. In fact, with as little as $400, you can build a portfolio that is balanced by sector, geography, and return profile. Here are four top TSX stocks that are fairly valued but have attractive long-term upside.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares rise on upbeat results; gold miners, banks shine

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday, buoyed by robust earnings by blue-chip companies, while sharp jumps in banking and gold mining stocks also added to the gains. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.19% to 7,598.5 by 0046 GMT. The benchmark settled 0.3% higher at 7,584.6. Gold stocks...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices steady after U.S. call for more oil raises supply concerns

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on Thursday following two days of gains after a call from the United States, the world’s top oil consumer, for major producers to boost output reinforced supply concerns as economies ease their coronavirus restrictions. Brent crude futures edged higher by 5 cents to...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

China, HK stocks fall as weak lending data fans liquidity concerns

Aug 12 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday as weaker-than-expected lending data triggered liquidity concerns and weighed on sentiment. ** The CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 4,984.51 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,528.27 points. **...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip on moderation in U.S. inflation

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields dipped on Thursday after a slight moderation in U.S. consumer prices cemented expectations that a spike in inflation is likely to prove transient, allowing the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for longer. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures price rose...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up at open as commodities recover

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index inched up on Tuesday as commodity-linked sectors recovered from steep losses, although investors remained on edge due to rising COVID-19 cases across the globe. * At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.6 points,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar recovers from 2-week low as oil rallies

* Canadian dollar gains 0.1% against greenback * Loonie touches weakest level in nearly two weeks at 1.2589 * Price of U.S. oil rises 1.2% * Canadian bond yields dip across the curve TORONTO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as a rebound in oil prices offset broader gains for the greenback, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data for clues on the outlook for Federal Reserve policy. The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2566 to the greenback, or 79.58 U.S. cents, with the currency rebounding after it earlier touched its weakest level since July 28 at 1.2589. The loonie has oscillated this week around its 200-day moving average, which is 1.2571. U.S. crude prices were up 1.2% at $67.26 a barrel, recouping some of the losses in the previous session, as rising demand in Europe and the United States outweighed concerns over the spread of COVID-19 cases in Asian countries. The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. inflation numbers on Wednesday for further indications of when the Fed may start to withdraw its stimulus for the economy. Talk that the U.S. central bank would taper its bond purchases earlier than previously expected has been amped up by last Friday's strong U.S. jobs data. Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 1.248%. Earlier in the day, it touched its highest level since July 16 at 1.268%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)
StocksBusiness Insider

Canadian Market Modestly Higher As Energy Stocks Rebound

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up in positive territory in early afternoon trades on Tuesday, due largely to strong gains in the energy section after crude oil prices rebounded from recent losses. The mood remains somewhat cautious amid a lack of significant triggers. Worries about rising coronavirus cases...
Stocksfidelity.com

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures retreat as commodity losses weigh

(Reuters) - The S&P and the Dow index futures fell from record highs on Monday with oil stocks reeling from a more than 4% slump in crude prices on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in. Asia. . Oil and gas firms Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), Chevron Corp (CVX) , Halliburton...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Canada Stocks Lose Near 40 Pts Today As We Exit 'Dog Days' of Summer; TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics For July 2021

Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, lost near 40 points Monday largely on weak commodity prices, But the resources heavy index is showing resilience in remaining comfortably above the 20,400 level -- reflecting gains of near 17% for the year to date that took the Index to yet more record all time intraday and closing highs last week.
Stockskitco.com

European stocks weighed down by weak commodities

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * HeidelbergCement slides on Barclays downgrade (Adds comment, updates prices) Aug 9 (Reuters) - European stocks were mixed on Monday, with the UK's blue-chip index weighed down by a...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures mixed as commodity prices plunge

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a mixed open Monday as the U.S. Senate closed in on an infrastructure deal amid mounting concerns over the spreading of COVID-19 infections in Asia. Senators over the weekend voted 69-28 in support of provisions to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that would...

Comments / 0

Community Policy