Google’s upcoming Pixel 5a rumored to launch August 26 for $450

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle earlier this year announced an upcoming launch for its Pixel 5a 5G, the successor to the 2020 Pixel 4a. As the launch period for the 5a’s launch fast approaches, a new report from leaker Jon Prosser appears to spill all the beans. Unlike previous rumors which cast the Pixel...

