Contra Costa County, CA

Data Shows COVID-19 Case Rates Much Higher Among the Unvaccinated

By Bob Redell
NBC Bay Area
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Bay Area data released this week shows case rates among the unvaccinated are far greater than among the vaccinated. In Contra Costa County, health officials released data that shows the case rates for unvaccinated people is six times higher than for those who have received COVID-19 shots. As of July 30, the county's rate for unvaccinated patients is 65.7 cases per 100,000 people while the rate for vaccinated patients is 10.4 cases per 100,000.

www.nbcbayarea.com

Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

