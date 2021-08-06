Authorities identified 31-year-old Keegan Connell Mosley who died in a crash in Downtown Austin (Austin, TX)

The Austin Police Department has released the name of 31-year-old Keegan Connell Mosley who was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Downtown Austin on early Tuesday.

Officials mentioned that Mosley was driving a scooter when he ran a red light and crashed into a Jeep in the middle of the intersection. Mosley succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Travelers in the area experienced delays on Tuesday morning as responders investigated the fatal crash at the intersection of the northbound Interstate 35 service road and East Seventh Street. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. Officers reported that the other driver stayed on the scene after the collision. The roads reopened at around 5 a.m.

