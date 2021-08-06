Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Michael Farr: Buying Opportunities Abound, Even as the Market Trades Near Record Levels

By Michael K. Farr, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market is churning at record levels as Covid fears ramp up and political uncertainty swirls, but there are still buying opportunities for investors. On Tuesday, Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors, Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management, investor Pete Najarian and I joined Scott Wapner on CNBC's "Halftime Report" to interview Oakmark's Bill Nygren. We shared our strategies over navigating a market that closed at a record high. Steve Liesman, CNBC's senior economics reporter, also shared his investor survey, which highlighted inflation fears and investor caution.

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Economics#Cnbc#Chinese#Visa#Truist Financial#Tfc#Miller Washington#Suntrust#Bb T#Aetna#Cvs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksinvezz.com

Goldman Sachs sees a 7% upside in the benchmark S&P 500 index

Goldman Sachs raises its year-end target for SPX from 4,300 to 4,700. David Kostin discusses the bank's call on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street". The benchmark S&P 500 index jumped to a record 4,444 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 index jumped to a record 4,444 on Tuesday, leaving investors wondering...
StocksZacks.com

ETFs to Ride Current Market Rally on Solid Economic Data

Wall Street has again impressed investors with the two major indices hitting record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indices rose 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively, to close at all-time highs on Aug 6. Investors seem to be optimistic about the latest jobs report, which highlights improving...
Marketsetftrends.com

4 Vanguard ETFs to Get Total U.S. Bond Market Exposure Across All Durations

There are times when an investor wants aggregate U.S. bond exposure and other times when targeted duration (short or long) is necessary given the current market environs—whatever the need, Vanguard offers suitable ETFs. In this case, it’s getting U.S. bond exposure that strikes a chord with investors transparency, liquidity, diversification,...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Coinbase, Virgin Galactic and More

Here are the stocks making headlines in midday trading. Coinbase — The crypto services company's stock jumped 5.4% in midday trading after reporting strong second-quarter results on Tuesday night for its second time as a public company. Coinbase earnings came in at $3.45 per share, beating Wall Street estimates, and revenue was $2.23 billion for the quarter, an increase from $178 million a year ago.
BusinessNBC San Diego

Gold Prices Dropped This Week and Analysts Predict They Will Keep Falling

On Sunday evening, gold prices dropped to a four month low of $1,677.9 per ounce. Analysts pegged the fall to a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report as well as a rush to buy the dollar in response. Dominic Schnider, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, predicts that real yields...
StocksNBC San Diego

European Markets Head for Higher Open Following Gains on Wall Street

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in positive territory on Thursday, following gains on Wall Street after the latest U.S. inflation reading. London's FTSE is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,202, Germany's DAX up 29 points at 15,847, France's CAC 40 up 4 points at 6,861 and Italy's FTSE MIB 60 points higher at 26,493, according to IG.
Stocksinvesting.com

Here's Why Momentum ETFs Are Looking Good Buys

The world’s largest economy seems to be on the path of economic recovery from the pandemic-led slump. There are several factors which are keeping the investors enthusiastic despite the rising number of delta variant cases in the United States. Thus, investors who want to gain from the steadily recovering U.S. economy can consider momentum ETFs. Before discussing the available ETF options in details, here we highlight the most powerful reasons why you should invest in them:
StocksZacks.com

Stocks at Record: Buy 5 Top Cheap ETFs With High Potential

Wall Street has rallied hard this year on vaccine distribution, a prolonged period of easy money policy and fiscal stimulus. Stronger-than-expected earnings are the major catalysts at present. The Q2 earnings picture has been robust, with aggregate total quarterly earnings on track to reach a new all-time record. The strength has been palpable on the revenue side (read: S&P 500 to Roar Higher: ETFs to Ride the Rally).
BusinessLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks mixed as investors eye US inflation

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were mixed at midday on Tuesday as investors weighed positive corporate earnings against a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, ahead of key US inflation data on Wednesday. While vaccinations are being rolled out, infection rates continue to climb around the world, forcing some governments...
Stocksaudacy.com

Stocks edge higher as banks, industrials offset tech slide

Stocks are modestly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as gains in banks and elsewhere in the market outweigh a slide in technology companies. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 2:33 p.m. Eastern, within striking distance of eclipsing the record high it set Friday. The majority of companies in the benchmark index made gains, but they were kept in check by technology companies, which have an outsized weight on the S&P 500.

Comments / 0

Community Policy