Michael Farr: Buying Opportunities Abound, Even as the Market Trades Near Record Levels
The market is churning at record levels as Covid fears ramp up and political uncertainty swirls, but there are still buying opportunities for investors. On Tuesday, Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors, Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management, investor Pete Najarian and I joined Scott Wapner on CNBC's "Halftime Report" to interview Oakmark's Bill Nygren. We shared our strategies over navigating a market that closed at a record high. Steve Liesman, CNBC's senior economics reporter, also shared his investor survey, which highlighted inflation fears and investor caution.www.nbcsandiego.com
