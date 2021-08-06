Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

U.S. bond funds see inflows surge as investors rush to safety – Lipper

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Money flows into U.S. bond funds jumped in the week to Aug. 4, as investors rushed towards safety on fears over the rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and slowing manufacturing activity. Data from Refinitiv Lipper showed U.S. bond funds attracted a net $6.66 billion, the...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Bond#Equity Funds#U S#Reuters#Ibes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stockskfgo.com

Asian shares fall as Delta fears eclipse Wall Street uptick

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares failed to follow a strong close on Wall Street with fears about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus weighing on sentiment even as tame U.S. inflation eased fears the Federal Reserve would rush to reduce its economic support. That data also...
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market Poised To See Additional Support

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 75 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,530-point plateau and it's called higher again on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive...
Businesskfgo.com

Marketmind: Peak inflation?

A look at the day ahead from Tommy Wilkes. Closely-anticipated U.S. inflation figures are easing concerns about runaway price growth and helping U.S. and global stocks notch up yet more record highs. Wednesday’s 0.5% reading for the consumer price index in July was the largest drop in month-to-month inflation in...
Businesskfgo.com

Dollar off 4-month high as cooling inflation eases pressure for Fed

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar held near a four-month peak against major peers on Thursday after retreating overnight as a cooling in consumer inflation tempered bets for an earlier tightening of U.S. monetary policy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six rivals, was little changed...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian emerging shares rise as taper fears ease

* Indian shares, rupee gain ahead of inflation data * Philippine c.bank seen holding key rate - Reuters poll * Thai baht bearish bets highest in six years - Reuters poll By Sameer Manekar Aug 12 (Reuters) - Most emerging markets in Asia rose on Thursday, with India and Indonesia leading the gains, as a tame U.S. inflation reading temporarily eased fears that the Federal Reserve would begin policy normalisation, while regional currencies were mixed. India's Nifty 50 added 0.4% to climb for a fourth straight day, and the rupee appreciated about 0.3% ahead of monthly retail inflation data due later in the day. A Reuters poll showed the country's retail inflation in July slowed to a three-month low, bringing it back within the central bank's target range and likely becoming the lowest inflation print since May. "The Reserve Bank of India is likely to continue with accommodative stance even if there is an uptick in CPI projection for this fiscal," Arnob Biswas, FX research head at SMC Global Securities said. With steady foreign inflows into India and a likely lower CPI reading will push the rupee higher, Biswas said, adding that the currency may dip below 73.70 by August-end as the Fed's tapering narrative cannot be ruled out. In the Philippines, equities declined as much as 1.8% as the country grapples with rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant, while Indonesian shares added 0.8%. Currencies in the region were mixed despite a slight moderation in U.S. inflation for July knocking the U.S. dollar off its four-month highs and temporarily easing concerns of a faster normalisation timeline by the Fed. "It stands to reason that U.S. Treasury yields and U.S. dollar being contained after a recent pick-up is not to be mistaken for a sustained capitulation; certainly not on account of one CPI data point," said Venkateswaran Lavanya, an analyst at Mizuho Bank. South Korea's won weakened 0.3% to hit its lowest since October as the country battled to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak, while Singapore dollar slipped 0.15%. The Philippine peso showed some resilience in the face of surging virus cases, adding 0.2% ahead of a central bank policy meeting where it is expected to hold its key interest rate at record-low of 2%, a Reuters poll showed. Analysts at Dutch bank ING expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to hold the key rate steady, but added that "a possible reduction in the reserve requirement is now likely to help shore up liquidity support". Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed investors remained bearish towards most Asian currencies, with the Thai baht faring the worst as economies across the region continued to struggle with Delta variant outbreaks, while strength in the dollar also weighed. Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields tick lower to 6.341% ** Taiwan dollar appreciates 0.2% ** Thai c.bank eyes credit market to help kick-start economy Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0650 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.00 -6.4 <.N2 -0.20 2.08 9 25> China.
Businesskfgo.com

Japan wholesale inflation hits 13-year high as import costs rise

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese wholesale prices rose in July at their fastest annual pace in 13 years, data showed on Thursday, a sign the global commodity inflation and a weak yen were pushing up raw material import costs for a broad range of goods. There is uncertainty, however, on whether...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bonds stabilise, investors focus on U.S. data

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bonds were steady on Thursday, as markets continued to digest an easing of inflationary pressures in the United States, with Germany’s benchmark Bund just below a two-week high. Increases in U.S. consumer prices slowed in July, CPI data showed on Wednesday, taking...
Economykdal610.com

India, U.S. seeing fund inflows after China crackdown – Mark Mobius

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India, the United States and parts of other emerging markets have seen fund inflows redirected from China as recent regulatory crackdowns in the world’s second-biggest economy have spooked markets, according to veteran investor Mark Mobius. “I would say half the money has just left … But I...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Stocks Mixed as Higher Yields Push Nasdaq Lower; Oil Surges

US stocks were mixed as Nasdaq declined after government bond yields continued to rally for the third day and oil futures jumped as the Senate votes on a infrastructure package of about $1.2 trillion. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.4% to 35,249.45, with the S&P 500 up by...
Marketscheddar.com

Understanding Index Funds and Why They Are Popular With Investors

Index funds are popular among investors because they promise ownership of a wide variety of stocks, greater diversification and lower risk. Ahmed Riesgo, Chief Investment Officer at Insigneo, discusses how index funds work and the differences between purchasing an index fund versus individual stocks.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Strong demand lifts yuan, despite firmer dollar

SHANGHAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The yuan inched higher against a firmer dollar on Wednesday, as persistently heavy demand for the Chinese currency dominated the market. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4831 per dollar, 11 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4842. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4823 at midday, 44 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite the marginal gains, traders said the Chinese yuan remained stuck in a very thin range as strength from heavy FX conversion into yuan from corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts offset the impact from the rising dollar, which is strengthening as investors wager a high U.S. inflation reading later in the session could pressure the Federal Reserve to start withdrawing policy support soon. The dollar has already caught a boost from last week's strong U.S. jobs data and from recent remarks by Fed officials hinting that asset purchase tapering is on the cards. Yuan traders said it was likely to drift sideways before the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month when the Fed may offer some comments on the timing of its tapering. "If the Fed makes it clear about the timing of tapering, the yuan would weaken," said a trader at a Chinese bank. Meanwhile, China's policy stance and possible reaction to the Fed decision was also in focus. "The RMB's yield advantage is narrowing as the monetary policies in China and U.S. diverge," analysts at HSBC said in a note. "While the PBOC has started a measured easing process by cutting reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to replace maturing medium-term lending facility (MLFs), the Fed is getting closer to tapering QE as the labour market continues to recover." They added that the yuan's outperformance would fade going into year-end in the wake of the policy divergence, slowing exports and its strength against its currency basket. Some traders said they would gauge how the PBOC rolls over a batch of 700 billion yuan ($107.99 billion) worth of MLF maturing next Tuesday for clues on policy. "A likely scenario is the MLF will be partially rolled over – to set a guidance on interest rate, with the remaining being potentially covered by liquidity via a reserve ratio cut," said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC Bank. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 93.093 from the previous close of 93.073, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.485 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4831 6.4842 0.02% Spot yuan 6.4823 6.4867 0.07% Divergence from -0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.71% Spot change since 2005 27.68% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.69 98.6 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.093 93.073 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.485 -0.04% * Offshore 6.6618 -2.68% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 6.4819 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup

US Treasury yields rally sharply – more upside ahead?. Gold’s downside comes alongside another big move higher in Bitcoin. Rising Fed rate hike odds, shape of US yield curve prove supportive of US Dollar. TRANSITORY? OR TIME TO TAPER?. In this week’s edition of The Macro Setup, featuring Dan Nathan...
Economykitco.com

China July bank loans fall to 9-mth low, modest policy easing expected

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China's new bank loans fell more than expected in July to their lowest in nine months while broad credit growth hit a 17-month low, adding to market expectations that modest policy easing may be needed to underpin the country's economic recovery. The world's second-largest economy...
MarketsUS News and World Report

Investing in China Stocks After Recent Regulations

China's fast-paced economic growth is a boon to investors, but recent regulation on China stocks listed on U.S. exchanges may have some investors running for the exits. In particular, there's scrutiny on leading technology companies, which has affected investors via falling stock prices and botched initial public offerings. But savvy...
Real Estatetheregistrysf.com

Hines Secures $750MM in Investor Commitments at First Closing of New U.S. Flagship Core-Plus, Open-Ended Fund

Hines U.S. Property Partners initial capital raise represents over $1.2 billion in investment capacity to pursue next-generation assets. (HOUSTON) – Hines, the international real estate firm, today announced the launch of Hines U.S. Property Partners (“HUSPP”), the firm’s new flagship commingled fund for the United States with $750 million of equity, which includes a $100 million investment from Hines, giving the fund over $1.2 billion in immediate investment capacity. HUSPP is an open-ended, diversified fund targeting next-generation assets in top-performing submarkets in major U.S. markets. The fund’s strategy is to “buy, create, and manage to core” through research-driven portfolio construction, smarter submarket and sector selection, vertically integrated value creation, and product designed for future demand. HUSPP expects to invest across the living, industrial, office and mixed-use sectors, as well as select niche sectors, such as life sciences and self-storage, to construct a diversified portfolio that targets a balance of yield and growth.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Businesskitco.com

Gold wallows at multi-month lows as tapering bets buoy dollar, yields

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices languished near multi-month lows on Tuesday, hurt by a rise in U.S. bond yields and a stronger dollar after robust U.S. jobs data last week raised bets over the Federal Reserve tapering stimulus earlier than expected. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was little changed at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy