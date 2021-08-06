Seward native to discuss Husker book at Columbus Public Library

Local Husker fans will have a chance to brush up on their history just in time for the football season when Debra Kleve White comes to town later this month. A Seward native, Kleve White is slated to host a presentation on her book about Husker traditions -- "The Spirit of Nebraska: A History of Husker Game Day Traditions - the Tunnel Walk, Mascots, Cheer, and More" -- at 2 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the Columbus Public Library, 2419 14th St. in Columbus.