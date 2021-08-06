Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, NE

Seward native to discuss Husker book at Columbus Public Library

By Molly Hunter
Columbus Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal Husker fans will have a chance to brush up on their history just in time for the football season when Debra Kleve White comes to town later this month. A Seward native, Kleve White is slated to host a presentation on her book about Husker traditions -- "The Spirit of Nebraska: A History of Husker Game Day Traditions - the Tunnel Walk, Mascots, Cheer, and More" -- at 2 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the Columbus Public Library, 2419 14th St. in Columbus.

columbustelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Seward, NE
Government
Columbus, NE
Sports
City
Columbus, NE
Lincoln, NE
Entertainment
Seward, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Texas State
Columbus, NE
Government
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
York, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
City
David City, NE
City
Seward, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascots#Football#University#Unl#Barnes Noble#N Fifth St#The Columbus Telegram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on road to Kabul

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters captured the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on Thursday, taking them to within 150 km (90 miles) of Kabul following days of fierce clashes as the Islamist group ruled out sharing power with the government based there. The speed and violence of the...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Man claimed QAnon made him kill his children, FBI says

The FBI said in court documents filed Wednesday that a man charged with killing his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter blamed QAnon for his actions. Matthew Taylor Coleman believed his wife “possessed serpent DNA” and passed it to their children after he said he was educated by QAnon and the Illuminati, extreme conspiracy theory groups with no evidence for their claims, an FBI agent said in an affidavit.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Judge: Dominion suits against Trump allies can proceed

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday rejected requests from former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani , pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell that he dismiss lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems against the three. The ruling pertains to three defamation lawsuits Dominion filed — at $1.3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy