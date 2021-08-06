Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Say This Boston Restaurant is the Reason They are Together

Love to see people "man-up" to their own bad behavior. In this case, it IS actually a man. Have we all been cooped up too long? Why is it that sometimes, people feel the need to lash out at the service industry? Is it because we are able to say exactly what we wanted to say anonymously for so long now that we have no filter now when interacting with other actual human beings? At the end of July 4th weekend, a customer tried to get seating for him and his large party. According to the letter he sent to the Bluff, he was rude to her and sent a large tip and a letter.