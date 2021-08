The week begins with Wall Street vacillating between signs of an improving economy and worries about the Delta variant. This morning, the bias seems to be a bit lower. Maybe that’s in part because of a sharp decline in crude prices to the lowest level since May, below $66 a barrel. Weaker crude demand could indicate worries about falling economic growth both here and in China, where new virus cases are starting to rise. Some of the so-called “horsemen of risk” moved in a bearish direction, with Treasury yields and crude lower early Monday while volatility edges up.